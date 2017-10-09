Tattnall Square head coach Joey Hiller, center, and his team open play in the GHSA Class 1A private school playoffs.
High School Sports

Bibb County private school teams lead area contingent into softball postseason

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 09, 2017 4:31 PM

The four Bibb County private school softball teams have had their share of showdowns this season.

Any more will come in the GHSA Class 1A private school championships as all four earned spots in the playoff field, which was released Monday. The playoffs open play this week.

Tattnall Square, the No. 2 seed, and FPD, the No. 7 seed, earned byes. Stratford will host Hebron Christian, while Mount de Sales will host Fellowship Christian.

In Class 6A, Northside and Houston County will play at Effingham County and Richmond Hill, respectively. In Class 5A, Jones County will host McIntosh, while Veterans will travel to South Effingham.

In Class 4A, Perry and Mary Persons will play at Columbus and Northside-Columbus, respectively. In Class 3A, Rutland will host Islands, while Peach County will travel to Jenkins.

