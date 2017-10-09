Northside quarterback Jadin Daniels (15) and the Eagles travel to Lee County on Friday.
Northside quarterback Jadin Daniels (15) and the Eagles travel to Lee County on Friday. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
High School Sports

Huge region games coming up throughout the area Friday

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 09, 2017 12:39 PM

A look at Friday’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Coffee at Houston County: This could be a key game in the race to get a GHSA Region 1-6A playoff spot.

Northside at Lee County: Two top-five teams face off in Leesburg in this Region 1-6A clash.

Union Grove at Jones County: The Greyhounds hope to keep their momentum going coming off an off week.

Veterans at Thomas County Central: The Warhawks need this one in Region 1-5A.

Harris County at Warner Robins: The Demons keep rolling right along after Eli Mashburn’s third game-winning field goal this season.

Perry at Upson-Lee: The Panthers try to get back on track in Region 2-4A play.

Central at Jackson: The Chargers hit the road in Region 4-3A.

Rutland at Peach County: The Trojans are clearly the class of Region 4-3A.

Southwest at Dublin: The Patriots are coming off a nice win over Northeast in Region 3-2A.

FPD at Stratford: The two Bibb County rivals face off in a key Region 7A-1A game.

Wilkinson County at Mount de Sales: The Cavaliers look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Tattnall Square at Twiggs County: The Trojans have to stay focused with showdowns with FPD and Stratford coming up.

Dooly County at Crawford County: The Eagles try to stop a four-game losing streak.

Also: Tiftarea at Westfield, Windsor at Robert Toombs, Georgia Christian at Covenant

