Huge region games coming up throughout the area Friday

A look at Friday’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Coffee at Houston County: This could be a key game in the race to get a GHSA Region 1-6A playoff spot.
Northside at Lee County: Two top-five teams face off in Leesburg in this Region 1-6A clash.
Union Grove at Jones County: The Greyhounds hope to keep their momentum going coming off an off week.
Veterans at Thomas County Central: The Warhawks need this one in Region 1-5A.
Harris County at Warner Robins: The Demons keep rolling right along after Eli Mashburn’s third game-winning field goal this season.
Perry at Upson-Lee: The Panthers try to get back on track in Region 2-4A play.
Central at Jackson: The Chargers hit the road in Region 4-3A.
Rutland at Peach County: The Trojans are clearly the class of Region 4-3A.
Southwest at Dublin: The Patriots are coming off a nice win over Northeast in Region 3-2A.
FPD at Stratford: The two Bibb County rivals face off in a key Region 7A-1A game.
Wilkinson County at Mount de Sales: The Cavaliers look to snap a two-game losing streak.
Tattnall Square at Twiggs County: The Trojans have to stay focused with showdowns with FPD and Stratford coming up.
Dooly County at Crawford County: The Eagles try to stop a four-game losing streak.
Also: Tiftarea at Westfield, Windsor at Robert Toombs, Georgia Christian at Covenant
