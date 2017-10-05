Sewell, Howard work overtime for win over Perry

Quintin Sewell scored his third touchdown of the game in the first overtime and then added the two-point conversion for the win as Howard defeated Perry on Thursday night in a GHSA Region 2-4A game.
Howard improves to 5-2 and 1-1 in the region while Perry drops to 4-2 and 0-1.
The fireworks started early for Howard as Jeremiah Kelly returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. But Perry answered with the next two scores, the first on a Davion Ross 17-yard reception from Lane Rucker, and the other on a 47-yard punt return by Jay Watkins. But Howard tied the game by running the ball right at Perry and scored on a 1-yard run by Sewell late in the half with Sewell also adding the two-point conversion.
Perry, which lost Rucker — its freshman quarterback — late in the second quarter to a knee injury, scored on its first possession in the third quarter on a 65-yard run by Ross, but Sewell scored from 27 yards out to tie the game. The game remained tied until the overtime when Perry scored first on a 20-yard run by Tyrell Owens, who finished with 109 yards. But Sewell, who finished with 148 yards on the ground, scored again and added the conversion for the win.
“I thought we did a great job of running the football, and once again this football team shows that they never quit,” said Howard head coach Barney Hester, whose team was coming off a loss to West Laurens in a game in which it had 16 yards of offense. “We just lines up in our dog set, and Quintin kept making plays so we stuck with it. Perry is a very good football team, and it was a game that that we needed to win in the region.”
Perry head coach Kevin Smith admitted his team had to make some major changes when it lost Rucker.
“We basically knew we would have to run the football, but we found ways to move the football and stay in the game,” Smith said. “We never folded it up, and we had chances to win the football game but just could not get a stop.”
Peach County 44, Central 0
The Trojans won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 4-3A. Central falls to 1-5, 1-2.
