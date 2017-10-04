Area football fans make their selection for player of the week

Tattnall Square’s Wes Allen was selected by readers of The Telegraph and Macon.com as the player of the week Wednesday.
The sophomore running back had eight carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans’ win over Wilkinson County on Friday.
The other nominees were Julius Cobbs (Warner Robins), Dalton Cox (FPD), Dylan Fromm (Warner Robins), Tyler Jordan (Stratford), Destin Mack (Tattnall Square), Eli Mashburn (Warner Robins), Titus Moore (FPD), Willie Northern (Northside) and Jay Watkins (Perry).
This week's nominees will be posted Saturday at Macon.com and Sunday in The Telegraph.
Thursday games
There are two area football games Thursday night.
Howard hosts Perry at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex, while Peach County faces Central at Henderson Stadium.
Perry is 4-1 overall, and it is entering its GHSA Region 2-4A opener, while Howard is 4-2 overall and lost its region opener last week.
Peach County was off last week and is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 4-3A, while Central is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the region.
Milestone win coming up?
Warner Robins heads to Thomas County Central on Friday with a big-time milestone awaiting the Demons.
Warner Robins enters the game with an all-time record of 499-225-11, meaning the Demons can get to win No. 500 by beating the Yellow Jackets. Thirty-seven programs in the state have at least 500 wins.
Hall class honored
On Friday, Stratford will induct David Bailey, Jeff Battcher and the 1972, 1973, and 1974 Stratford baseball teams into the Stratford Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at The Grady Smith Gymnasium.
Bailey has been the school’s girls track and field head coach since 1989. He won eight GISA championships and has had more than 40 individual champions.
Battcher was an All-State football selection in 1978, and he was The Telegraph’s All-Middle Georgia Offensive Player of the Year that season. He was an all-region selection twice in basketball and was an All-State selection in baseball.
The 1972, 1973 and 1974 baseball teams combined for a 65-5 record and won three straight GISA titles and three straight region titles.
