Northside defensive back Armand Childs, left, and the Eagles open GHSA Region 1-6A play Friday against Valdosta. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
High School Sports

Area high school football teams head into stretch run of season

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

October 02, 2017 12:50 PM

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Thursday

Perry at Howard (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The GHSA Region 2-4A opener for the Panthers, who have won three straight games.

Peach County at Central (Henderson Stadium): The Trojans, who have won three straight games, are coming off an off week.

Friday

Valdosta at Northside: The Eagles carry a five-game winning streak into their Region 1-6A opener.

Bainbridge at Veterans: The Warhawks open Region 1-5A play.

Warner Robins at Thomas County Central: No team in the state has had a better non-region showing this season than the Demons, who open Region 1-5A play.

Upson-Lee at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs opened Region 2-4A play with a win last week.

Rutland vs. Westside (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The Seminoles are coming off a big-time road win over Jackson last week.

Northeast vs. Southwest (Henderson Stadium): The two Bibb County rivals face off.

FPD at Wilkinson County: The Vikings have won three straight games.

Tattnall Square at Mount de Sales: The Trojans keep rolling at 5-0.

Twiggs County at Stratford: The Eagles are also 5-0.

Crawford County at Macon County: Crawford County faces the defending Class 1A public school champion Bulldogs.

Westfield at Gatewood: The Hornets lost last week to Memorial Day.

Piedmont at Windsor: The Knights are winless.

Covenant at Creekside: The Rams are coming off a nice win Friday.

