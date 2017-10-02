Area high school football teams head into stretch run of season

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Thursday
Perry at Howard (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The GHSA Region 2-4A opener for the Panthers, who have won three straight games.
Peach County at Central (Henderson Stadium): The Trojans, who have won three straight games, are coming off an off week.
Friday
Valdosta at Northside: The Eagles carry a five-game winning streak into their Region 1-6A opener.
Bainbridge at Veterans: The Warhawks open Region 1-5A play.
Warner Robins at Thomas County Central: No team in the state has had a better non-region showing this season than the Demons, who open Region 1-5A play.
Upson-Lee at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs opened Region 2-4A play with a win last week.
Rutland vs. Westside (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The Seminoles are coming off a big-time road win over Jackson last week.
Northeast vs. Southwest (Henderson Stadium): The two Bibb County rivals face off.
FPD at Wilkinson County: The Vikings have won three straight games.
Tattnall Square at Mount de Sales: The Trojans keep rolling at 5-0.
Twiggs County at Stratford: The Eagles are also 5-0.
Crawford County at Macon County: Crawford County faces the defending Class 1A public school champion Bulldogs.
Westfield at Gatewood: The Hornets lost last week to Memorial Day.
Piedmont at Windsor: The Knights are winless.
Covenant at Creekside: The Rams are coming off a nice win Friday.
