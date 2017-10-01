Allie Gordon and the Tattnall Square Trojans will take part in the GHSA Region 7-1A tournament this week.
Area high school softball teams set for postseason play

By Daniel Shirley

October 01, 2017 11:28 AM

Region tournaments begin this week for area high school softball teams as programs look to build momentum for the GHSA playoffs.

Most of the tournaments get going Monday.

In Region 1-5A, Northside/Valdosta will play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Houston County. The winner of that three-game series advances to the championship.

In Region 4-5A, Jones County is the third seed and will host Woodland in the first round at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the semifinals Wednesday at Locust Grove.

The Region 4-3A tournament begins Tuesday at Western Little League. Central faces either Peach County or Jackson at 4:30 p.m., and the winner of that game advances to face Pike County, while Westside faces either Peach County or Jackson at 4:30 p.m., and the winner of that game advances to face Rutland.

In Region 2-4A, Mary Persons is the second seed and hosts Spalding at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, while Perry is the fourth seed and plays at West Laurens at 4 p.m. on Monday. The winners of the two best-of-three series face off Wednesday.

In Region 7-1A on Monday, Mount de Sales faces Glascock County at 4:30 p.m. at Tattnall Square, while Tattnall Square hosts Lincoln County at 7 p.m. At GMC on Monday, Stratford faces Washington-Wilkes, and FPD faces GMC.

Of note: Region 1-6A is not having a region tournament.

