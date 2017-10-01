Area high school softball teams set for postseason play

Region tournaments begin this week for area high school softball teams as programs look to build momentum for the GHSA playoffs.
Most of the tournaments get going Monday.
In Region 1-5A, Northside/Valdosta will play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Houston County. The winner of that three-game series advances to the championship.
In Region 4-5A, Jones County is the third seed and will host Woodland in the first round at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the semifinals Wednesday at Locust Grove.
The Region 4-3A tournament begins Tuesday at Western Little League. Central faces either Peach County or Jackson at 4:30 p.m., and the winner of that game advances to face Pike County, while Westside faces either Peach County or Jackson at 4:30 p.m., and the winner of that game advances to face Rutland.
In Region 2-4A, Mary Persons is the second seed and hosts Spalding at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, while Perry is the fourth seed and plays at West Laurens at 4 p.m. on Monday. The winners of the two best-of-three series face off Wednesday.
In Region 7-1A on Monday, Mount de Sales faces Glascock County at 4:30 p.m. at Tattnall Square, while Tattnall Square hosts Lincoln County at 7 p.m. At GMC on Monday, Stratford faces Washington-Wilkes, and FPD faces GMC.
Of note: Region 1-6A is not having a region tournament.
