Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances

A look at the top 10 performances Thursday and Friday from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Wes Allen, Tattnall Square: The sophomore running back had eight carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans’ win over Wilkinson County.
Julius Cobbs, Warner Robins: The senior wide receiver had five catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Demons’ win over Coffee.
Dalton Cox, FPD: The senior quarterback completed 15-of-26 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in the Vikings’ win over Twiggs County.
Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins: The junior quarterback completed 20-of-38 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown against Coffee.
Tyler Jordan, Stratford: The senior had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown and rushed for 65 yards in the Eagles’ win over Mount de Sales.
Destin Mack, Tattnall Square: The senior had nine carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns and one reception for 32 yards against Wilkinson County.
Eli Mashburn, Warner Robins: The senior place-kicker made a game-winning 36-yard field goal in the closing seconds against Coffee and was 7-of-7 on extra points.
Titus Moore, FPD: The senior wide receiver had five catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns against Twiggs County.
Willie Northern, Northside: The sophomore running back had 11 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over Macon County.
Jay Watkins, Perry: Watkins had one rushing touchdown and two touchdown receptions in the Trojans’ win over Dougherty.
Comments