Lee County’s offense too much for Houston County

Lee County showcased a high-flying offense that Houston County could not contain Friday night as the Trojans defeated the Bears 34-0 at Freedom Field in the GHSA Region 1-6A opener for both teams.
The Trojans threw for 361 yards, while limiting the Bears’ total offense to 163 yards. Lee County dominated the line of scrimmage, which limited Houston County’s chances of scoring.
The Trojans improve to 7-0 overall, while the Bears drop to 2-5.
Three who mattered
Wesley Steiner: The sophomore running back led the Bears’ attack by rushing for 49 yards.
Jase Orndorff: The junior quarterback completed 19-of-24 attempts and had three touchdown passes.
Ty Terrell: The Trojans’ junior wide receiver caught six passes for 122 yards, including the game-turning catch for a 60-yard touchdown to set a fire under the offense.
Observations
Passing fancy: Trojans rushed for 87 yards and putting must of the offense on Orndorff’s shoulders.
They said it
Houston County head coach Ryan Crawford on the loss: “I thought we did good; we fought hard the first half. They came out the second half with a little more intensity than we did. We have an open week, which is helpful; we can get some guys healthy.”
What’s next?
Houston County hosts Coffee on Oct. 13.
