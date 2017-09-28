Northside shuts out Macon County; Perry blows out Dougherty

Northside’s defense came up with a strong showing Thursday night against Macon County in a 23-0 win.
Cory Munson came through with most of the Eagles’ offense with three field goals. Munson made field goals of 20, 45 and 35 yards as the Eagles won their fifth straight game to improve to 5-1.
Northside’s defense held Macon County to 128 yards of total offense on 54 plays. Macon County had 23 rushes for 28 yards and completed just 9-of-26 passes for 100 yards with three interceptions.
The Eagles showcased their ground game with 51 carries for 222 yards, led by Willie Northern with 93 yards and Eric Smith with 70 yards. Northern had a 17-yard scoring run in the second quarter, while Smith had a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Northside opens GHSA Region 1-6A play Oct. 5 against Valdosta.
Perry 49, Dougherty 8
Perry scored four touchdowns in the first seven minutes to cruise to its fourth win of the season.
Jay Watkins and Tyrell Owens scored the Panthers’ first two touchdowns, with Watkins catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from Lane Rucker and Owens adding a 25-yard scoring run, all by the 5:26 mark of the first quarter.
Watkins caught a second touchdown pass from Rucker, a 10-yarder, midway through the second quarter. A 28-yard touchdown run by Owens made it 42-8 with 3:28 to go in the first half, setting up a running clock in the second half.
Jermaine Lee capped scoring for Perry with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:05 to go in the game. Tyler Knowles went 7-for-7 on extra points.
Perry (4-1) faces Howard in Region 2-4A play Oct. 5 at the Ed DeFore Sports Complex.
The Albany Herald contributed to this story
Comments