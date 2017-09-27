Area football fans make their selection for player of the week

Warner Robins’ Julius Cobb was selected by readers of The Telegraph and Macon.com as the player of the week Wednesday.
The senior had three touchdown catches in the Demons’ win over West Laurens.
The other nominees were Drake Bolus (Jones County), LaKelvin Clark (Westside), Cody Farr (Covenant), Chris Gibson (Peach County), Craig Luckey (Veterans), Sammy Martin (Stratford), Cory Munson (Northside), Davion Ross (Perry) and Teldrick Ross (Jones County).
This week’s nominees will be posted Saturday at Macon.com and Sunday in The Telegraph. Fans can vote until noon each Wednesday at Macon.com/contest.
Thursday’s games
Northside and Perry will be in action Thursday.
Northside hosts Macon County in a showdown of top-10 teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll. Northside (4-1) is ranked fifth in GHSA Class 6A, while Macon County is ranked fourth in Class 1A.
Perry (3-1) travels to Dougherty. The Panthers already have surpassed their two wins from 2016.
Region 7A-1A openers
Region 7A-1A action begins Friday night with three games: Twiggs County at FPD, Stratford at Mount de Sales and Tattnall Square at Wilkinson County.
Stratford and Tattnall Square were both 4-0 in non-region play, while FPD and Mount de Sales were both 3-1.
Region 2-4A openers
Region 2-4A play kicks off Friday with two area teams in action: Mary Persons playing at Spalding and Howard playing at West Laurens.
Mary Persons was 3-2 in non-region play, while Howard was 4-1.
Still perfect
Two other area teams are undefeated entering this week’s games.
Warner Robins and Jones County are both 5-0, and both teams are at home Friday. Warner Robins hosts Coffee, while Jones County hosts Hampton.
