Daniel Neal (8) and the Northside Eagles host Macon County on Thursday. Clay Teague photo@macon.com

High School Sports

Big games Thursday and Friday this week in area high school football action

By Daniel Shirley

September 25, 2017 12:42 PM

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Thursday

Macon County at Northside: The Eagles have won four straight games entering their final non-region contest of the season.

Perry at Dougherty: The Panthers have three wins already this season after winning two games last year.

Friday

Lee County at Houston County: The Bears open GHSA Region 1-6A play against the top-ranked Trojans.

Hampton at Jones County: The Greyhounds are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-5A play.

Coffee at Warner Robins: The Demons carry a 5-0 record into their final non-region game of the season.

Howard at West Laurens: The Huskies have won four straight entering their Region 2-4A opener.

Mary Persons at Spalding: The Bulldogs are looking for their 12th straight win in Region 2-4A play.

Central at Pike County: The Chargers won their Region 4-3A opener Friday.

Rutland at Kendrick: The Hurricanes and Cherokees have combined to go 0-9 so far.

Westside at Jackson: The Seminoles hit the road after falling to Peach County on Friday.

Dodge County at Northeast (Thompson Stadium): The Raiders look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Twiggs County at FPD: The Cobras and Vikings open Region 7A-1A play.

Stratford at Mount de Sales: In another Region 7A-1A opener, the Eagles look to add to their six-game winning streak over the Cavaliers.

Tattnall Square at Wilkinson County: In the third Region 7A-1A opener of the week, the Trojans will try to extend their 15-game regular-season winning streak.

Crawford County at Taylor County: This is a tough one for the Eagles: on the road against a good Vikings team.

Memorial Day at Westfield: The Hornets are looking for their second straight win.

Saturday

Johnson Ferry at Covenant: The Rams got back on track Friday.

