Big games Thursday and Friday this week in area high school football action

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Thursday
Macon County at Northside: The Eagles have won four straight games entering their final non-region contest of the season.
Perry at Dougherty: The Panthers have three wins already this season after winning two games last year.
Friday
Lee County at Houston County: The Bears open GHSA Region 1-6A play against the top-ranked Trojans.
Hampton at Jones County: The Greyhounds are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-5A play.
Coffee at Warner Robins: The Demons carry a 5-0 record into their final non-region game of the season.
Howard at West Laurens: The Huskies have won four straight entering their Region 2-4A opener.
Mary Persons at Spalding: The Bulldogs are looking for their 12th straight win in Region 2-4A play.
Central at Pike County: The Chargers won their Region 4-3A opener Friday.
Rutland at Kendrick: The Hurricanes and Cherokees have combined to go 0-9 so far.
Westside at Jackson: The Seminoles hit the road after falling to Peach County on Friday.
Dodge County at Northeast (Thompson Stadium): The Raiders look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
Twiggs County at FPD: The Cobras and Vikings open Region 7A-1A play.
Stratford at Mount de Sales: In another Region 7A-1A opener, the Eagles look to add to their six-game winning streak over the Cavaliers.
Tattnall Square at Wilkinson County: In the third Region 7A-1A opener of the week, the Trojans will try to extend their 15-game regular-season winning streak.
Crawford County at Taylor County: This is a tough one for the Eagles: on the road against a good Vikings team.
Memorial Day at Westfield: The Hornets are looking for their second straight win.
Saturday
Johnson Ferry at Covenant: The Rams got back on track Friday.
