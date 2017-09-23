Peach County running back Chris Gibson powers his way into the end zone during the Trojans’ win over Westside on Friday.
Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances from Friday night

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 23, 2017 12:03 PM

A look at the top 10 performances Friday from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Drake Bolus, Jones County: The senior had 27 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the Greyhounds’ win over Eagle’s Landing.

LaKelvin Clark, Westside: The senior rushed 16 times for 117 yards in the Seminoles’ loss to Peach County.

Julius Cobb, Warner Robins: The senior had three touchdown catches in the Demons’ win over West Laurens.

Cody Farr, Covenant: The senior completed 11-of-18 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 61 yards in the Rams' win over Horizon.

Chris Gibson, Peach County: The senior had 24 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns against Westside.

Craig Luckey, Veterans: The senior had 32 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Warhawks’ loss to Perry.

Sammy Martin, Stratford: The senior had six tackles, one tackle for loss and three sacks in the Eagles’ win over Lincoln County.

Cory Munson, Northside: The junior had three field goals — from 51, 44 and 49 yards — in the Eagles’ win over Ware County.

Davion Ross, Perry: Ross returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and had a 66-yard touchdown reception against Veterans.

Teldrick Ross, Jones County: The senior had 16 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown and threw for 74 yards against Eagle’s Landing.

