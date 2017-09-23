Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances from Friday night

A look at the top 10 performances Friday from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Drake Bolus, Jones County: The senior had 27 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the Greyhounds’ win over Eagle’s Landing.
LaKelvin Clark, Westside: The senior rushed 16 times for 117 yards in the Seminoles’ loss to Peach County.
Julius Cobb, Warner Robins: The senior had three touchdown catches in the Demons’ win over West Laurens.
Cody Farr, Covenant: The senior completed 11-of-18 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 10 times for 61 yards in the Rams' win over Horizon.
Chris Gibson, Peach County: The senior had 24 carries for 122 yards and three touchdowns against Westside.
Craig Luckey, Veterans: The senior had 32 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Warhawks’ loss to Perry.
Sammy Martin, Stratford: The senior had six tackles, one tackle for loss and three sacks in the Eagles’ win over Lincoln County.
Cory Munson, Northside: The junior had three field goals — from 51, 44 and 49 yards — in the Eagles’ win over Ware County.
Davion Ross, Perry: Ross returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and had a 66-yard touchdown reception against Veterans.
Teldrick Ross, Jones County: The senior had 16 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown and threw for 74 yards against Eagle’s Landing.
Comments