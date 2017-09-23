Northside uses big plays to knock off Ware County

Northside used big plays and some big kicks from Cory Munson on Friday night to knock off Ware County 23-14.

The Eagles had a 78-yard pass from DeShawn Cumby to Dontravious Odom and an 80-yard run from Marcus Jolly as the game was tied at 14 after one quarter. That’s when Munson took over, making field goals of 51 and 44 yards in the second quarter and a 49-yarder in the third quarter.

Warner Robins improved to 5-0 with a 31-9 win over West Laurens. The Demons need two more wins for 500 in program history.

In GHSA Region 4-3A openers, Central beat Kendrick 18-12, while Rutland lost 27-21 to Jackson.

In Region 3-2A openers, Northeast lost 21-7 to Bleckley County and Southwest lost 38-14 to Dodge County.

In Class 1A play, Stratford and Tattnall Square both went on the road for wins to improve to 4-0: Stratford 24-13 at Lincoln County and Tattnall Square 35-30 at Washington-Wilkes.

In GISA play, Westfield beat Westminster 27-7, while Windsor lost 48-0 to Memorial Day.