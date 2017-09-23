Houston County shuts down Spalding for non-region win

Houston County came out strong Friday, scoring on its opening drive on its way to a 27-7 win over Spalding at Freedom Field.

Houston County finished with 333 yards, while limiting Spalding to 211 yards. Houston County improves to 2-4 as it prepares to enter GHSA Region 1-6A play, while Spalding falls to 1-3.

Four who mattered

Max Rigby: The sophomore quarterback for Houston County threw for 110 yards and rushed for 28, including a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bears the lead in the second quarter.

Donavon Mabry: Houston County’s sophomore running back had 16 carries for 76 yards, including a 21-yard rushing touchdown.

Wesley Steiner: The sophomore running back led the Bears attack with 15 carries for 120 yards, including a 47-yard rushing touchdown to seal the win.

Yesiah Clemons: The junior running back for Spalding carried 13 times for 86 yards, including his team’s only score.

Turning point

Sophomore Kiefer Askew returned the opening kick 55 yards, setting Houston County up for its opening scoring drive.

Observations

Strong on defense: Houston County’s defense stood strong throughout the game and continued its season-long improvement.

They said it

Houston County head coach Ryan Crawford on the win: “It’s always great to win. ... I am so proud of our kids. Our coaches did a great job preparing our kids.”

What’s next?

Houston County hosts Lee County on Friday.