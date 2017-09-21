Warner Robins receiver Tyler Fromm (10) and the Demons travel to West Laurens on Friday.
High School Sports

Breaking down Friday’s area high school football games

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 21, 2017 8:48 AM

A capsule look at Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties.

Northside at Ware County

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Northside 3-1, Ware County 0-2.

Series record: Ware County leads 3-2.

Last meeting: Northside won 48-7 in 2016.

Spalding at Houston County

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Freedom Field.

Records: Spalding 1-2, Houston County 1-4.

Series record: Houston County leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Houston County won 28-24 in 2016.

Eagle’s Landing at Jones County

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Eagle’s Landing 3-1, 2-0 GHSA Region 4-5A; Jones County 4-0, 2-0.

Series record: Jones County leads 3-0.

Last meeting: Jones County won 44-28 in 2016.

Veterans at Perry

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Veterans 2-3, Perry 2-1.

Series record: Veterans leads 4-3.

Last meeting: Veterans won 21-14 in 2016.

Warner Robins at West Laurens

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Warner Robins 4-0, West Laurens 2-2.

Series record: Warner Robins leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Warner Robins won 10-6 in 2016.

Kendrick at Central

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Henderson Stadium.

Records: Kendrick 0-4, 0-0 Region 4-3A; Central 0-3, 0-0.

Series record: Central leads 5-1.

Last meeting: Central won 20-0 in 2016.

Peach County at Westside

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Ed DeFore Sports Complex.

Records: Peach County 3-1, 0-0 Region 4-3A; Westside 2-2, 0-0.

Series record: Peach County leads 5-2.

Last meeting: Peach County won 31-13 in 2016.

Jackson at Rutland

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Thompson Stadium.

Records: Jackson 2-2, 0-0 Region 4-3A; Rutland 0-4, 0-0

Series record: Jackson leads 8-0.

Last meeting: Jackson won 39-0 in 2016.

Northeast at Bleckley County

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Northeast 3-0, 0-0 Region 3-2A; Bleckley County 3-1, 0-0.

Series record: Bleckley County leads 3-2.

Last meeting: Northeast won 41-6 in 2016.

Southwest at Dodge County

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Southwest 2-1, 0-0 Region 3-2A; Dodge County 3-0, 0-0.

Series record: Dodge County leads 3-2.

Last meeting: Southwest won 26-19 in 2016.

Stratford at Lincoln County

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Stratford 3-0, Lincoln County 1-2.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

Last meeting: Stratford won 35-19 in 2016.

Tattnall Square at Washington-Wilkes

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Tattnall Square 3-0, Washington-Wilkes 1-2.

Series record: Tattnall Square leads 2-0.

Last meeting: Tattnall Square won 47-21 in 2016.

Hawkinsville at Crawford County

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Hawkinsville 0-4, Crawford County 2-1.

Series record: Hawkinsville leads 3-2.

Last meeting: Crawford County won 3-2 in 2016.

Also

Westminster at Westfield

Memorial Day at Windsor

Covenant at Horizon

Of note: Series records and scores from previous meetings are provided by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website.

