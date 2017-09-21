Breaking down Friday’s area high school football games

A capsule look at Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties.
Northside at Ware County
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Northside 3-1, Ware County 0-2.
Series record: Ware County leads 3-2.
Last meeting: Northside won 48-7 in 2016.
Spalding at Houston County
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Freedom Field.
Records: Spalding 1-2, Houston County 1-4.
Series record: Houston County leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Houston County won 28-24 in 2016.
Eagle’s Landing at Jones County
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Eagle’s Landing 3-1, 2-0 GHSA Region 4-5A; Jones County 4-0, 2-0.
Series record: Jones County leads 3-0.
Last meeting: Jones County won 44-28 in 2016.
Veterans at Perry
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Veterans 2-3, Perry 2-1.
Series record: Veterans leads 4-3.
Last meeting: Veterans won 21-14 in 2016.
Warner Robins at West Laurens
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Warner Robins 4-0, West Laurens 2-2.
Series record: Warner Robins leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Warner Robins won 10-6 in 2016.
Kendrick at Central
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Henderson Stadium.
Records: Kendrick 0-4, 0-0 Region 4-3A; Central 0-3, 0-0.
Series record: Central leads 5-1.
Last meeting: Central won 20-0 in 2016.
Peach County at Westside
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Ed DeFore Sports Complex.
Records: Peach County 3-1, 0-0 Region 4-3A; Westside 2-2, 0-0.
Series record: Peach County leads 5-2.
Last meeting: Peach County won 31-13 in 2016.
Jackson at Rutland
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Thompson Stadium.
Records: Jackson 2-2, 0-0 Region 4-3A; Rutland 0-4, 0-0
Series record: Jackson leads 8-0.
Last meeting: Jackson won 39-0 in 2016.
Northeast at Bleckley County
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Northeast 3-0, 0-0 Region 3-2A; Bleckley County 3-1, 0-0.
Series record: Bleckley County leads 3-2.
Last meeting: Northeast won 41-6 in 2016.
Southwest at Dodge County
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Southwest 2-1, 0-0 Region 3-2A; Dodge County 3-0, 0-0.
Series record: Dodge County leads 3-2.
Last meeting: Southwest won 26-19 in 2016.
Stratford at Lincoln County
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Stratford 3-0, Lincoln County 1-2.
Series record: Tied 1-1.
Last meeting: Stratford won 35-19 in 2016.
Tattnall Square at Washington-Wilkes
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Tattnall Square 3-0, Washington-Wilkes 1-2.
Series record: Tattnall Square leads 2-0.
Last meeting: Tattnall Square won 47-21 in 2016.
Hawkinsville at Crawford County
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Hawkinsville 0-4, Crawford County 2-1.
Series record: Hawkinsville leads 3-2.
Last meeting: Crawford County won 3-2 in 2016.
Also
Westminster at Westfield
Memorial Day at Windsor
Covenant at Horizon
Of note: Series records and scores from previous meetings are provided by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website.
