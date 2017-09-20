Area football fans make their pick for player of the week

Peach County’s Chris Gibson was selected by readers of The Telegraph and Macon.com as the player of the week Wednesday.
The senior running back had 25 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Mary Persons on Friday.
The other nominees were Drake Bolus (Jones County), Josiah Cotton (Mount de Sales), Dylan Fromm (Warner Robins), Jeremiah Kelly (Howard), Max Rigby (Houston County), Davion Ross (Perry), Teldrick Ross (Jones County), DeAndre Shelton (Howard) and Trevon Woolfolk (Peach County).
This week’s nominees will be posted Saturday at Macon.com and Sunday in The Telegraph. Fans can vote until noon each Wednesday at Macon.com/contest.
Softball player of the week
During a five-game span starting Sept. 14, Warner Robins’ Ryla Christian went 11-for-14 (.786) with three home runs and 11 RBI. Her slugging percentage during that stretch was 1.500, and her on-base percentage was 2.333.
Rolling right along
FPD quarterback Dalton Cox is off to a strong start in leading the Vikings to a 3-1 record. Cox has completed 66-of-89 passes for 966 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Cox has plenty of weapons, led by Titus Moore with 20 catches for 389 yards and six touchdowns. Maurice Gordon has added 16 catches for 256 yards and four touchdowns, while Harrison Aulds has 10 catches.
Upcoming milestones
▪ Several area football teams are closing in on milestone wins. Mary Persons needs nine wins to reach 600 wins and become the 15th state program to reach that number. Valdosta leads the state with 907 wins. Warner Robins has 497 wins, while Tattnall Square has 393 wins, and Stratford has 348 wins.
▪ Jones County head coach Justin Rogers is in just his fourth season with the program, but he needs only two wins to sit second all-time on the program list. Rogers has 31 wins, one behind Dwight Jones, who is currently second. John Williams (1983-93) is the Greyhounds’ leader with 46 wins.
Around the area in softball
▪ Westfield claimed the GISA Region 4-3A title with a 6-0 win over John Milledge on Tuesday.
▪ Tattnall Square pitcher Ashleigh Morton has been terrific the entire season. She has an 11-2 record, including a loss in a 2-1, nine-inning game. Morton has thrown seven shutouts, and she is also batting .447.
▪ Windsor beat Fullington 6-2 on Monday, with Mackenzie Roberts, Sydney Weiche, Taylor Osborn and Hailey Mosely each going 2-for-3, and the Knights also beat Thomas Jefferson 11-0. Holly Phillips got the win in both games.
▪ Mary Persons beat Perry 16-13 on Monday with a three-run walk off home run by Emmalee Hayman. The Bulldogs hit four home runs in the game with Alissa Rozier adding two and Lori Smith adding one. Rozier, a freshman, is batting .404 with seven home runs, 23 hits, seven doubles and 20 RBI.
