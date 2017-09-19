Warner Robins running back Jarius Burnette (20) and the Demons are 4-0 entering their game Friday at West Laurens.
Warner Robins running back Jarius Burnette (20) and the Demons are 4-0 entering their game Friday at West Laurens. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Warner Robins running back Jarius Burnette (20) and the Demons are 4-0 entering their game Friday at West Laurens. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

High School Sports

Jones County, Warner Robins keep rolling in state football poll

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 19, 2017 8:49 AM

Jones County and Warner Robins are both 4-0, and they both continue to roll right along in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll.

The Greyhounds, who return home to host Eagle’s Landing on Friday, are ranked fifth in GHSA Class 5A. The Demons, who hit the road to face West Laurens on Friday, are a spot behind the Greyhounds in sixth.

Northside, Peach County and Tattnall Square are also ranked this week.

Northside is ranked fifth in Class 6A entering its game Friday at Ware County, which was postponed last week. Peach County is ranked fourth in Class 3A as it prepares to open Region 4-3A play at Westside. Tattnall Square is ranked eighth in Class 1A as it heads to Washington-Wilkes on Friday.

Mary Persons, which is off this week, received votes in Class 4A, while Westside received votes in Class 3A, and Stratford, which travels to Lincoln County, received a vote in Class 1A.

Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Poll

First place votes in parentheses:

Class 7A

1. Grayson (17)

2. Lowndes (1)

3. Archer

t4. South Forsyth

t4. Tift County

6. Colquitt County

7. Mill Creek

8. Walton

9. McEachern

t10. Lassiter

t10. North Cobb

Others receiving votes: Brookwood 13, Parkview 8, North Paulding 7, North Gwinnett 6, East Coweta 5, Mountain View 2, Meadowcreek 1

Class 6A

1. Lee County (15)

2. Coffee (2)

3. Tucker (1)

4. Mays

5. Northside

6. Dalton

7. Harrison

8. Langston Hughes

9. Winder-Barrow

10. Douglas County

Others receiving votes: Glynn Academy 5, Alexander 4, Sequoyah 4, Allatoona 3, Bradwell Institute 2, Brunswick 2, Greenbrier 1, Valdosta 1

Class 5A

1. Rome (18)

2. Stockbridge

3. Buford

4. Carrollton

5. Jones County

6. Warner Robins

7. Griffin

8. Starr’s Mill

9. Wayne County

10. Arabia Mountain

Others receiving votes: Bainbridge 5, Ware County 4, Carver-Atlanta 3, Dutchtown 3, Kell 3, Clarke Central 1, Flowery Branch 1, North Springs 1

Class 4A

1. Cartersville (18)

2. Thomson

3. Jefferson

4. Ridgeland

5. Blessed Trinity

6. Marist

7. Burke County

8. Sandy Creek

9. Woodward Academy

10. Cedartown

Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 20, Heritage-Catoosa 9, Northwest Whitfield 6, Northside-Columbus 3, Troup 1

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove (18)

2. Crisp County

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Peach County

5. Jenkins-Savannah

6. Calhoun

7. Bremen

8. Monroe Area

9. Dawson County

10. Sonoraville

Others receiving votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 6, Union County 4, West Hall 4, Westminster 4, Lovett 3, Westside 3, Windsor Forest 3, Morgan County 1

Class 2A

1. Benedictine (18)

2. Callaway

3. Screven County

4. Hapeville Charter

5. Rabun County

6. Thomasville

7. Jefferson County

8. Brooks County

9. Heard County

10. Dodge County

Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 5, Bacon County 4, Fitzgerald 3, Toombs County 3

Class 1A

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (18)

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Manchester

4. Irwin County

5. Macon County

6. Wesleyan

7. Mount Paran Christian

8. Tattnall Square

9. Clinch County

10. Emanuel County Institute

Others receiving votes: Calvary Day 17, McIntosh County Academy 8, Fellowship Christian 7, Taylor County 4, Athens Academy 2, Commerce 2, Charlton County 1, Marion County 1, Stratford 1

Dropped out: None

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County
Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks 0:50

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration 0:43

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration

View More Video