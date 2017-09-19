Jones County, Warner Robins keep rolling in state football poll

Jones County and Warner Robins are both 4-0, and they both continue to roll right along in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll.
The Greyhounds, who return home to host Eagle’s Landing on Friday, are ranked fifth in GHSA Class 5A. The Demons, who hit the road to face West Laurens on Friday, are a spot behind the Greyhounds in sixth.
Northside, Peach County and Tattnall Square are also ranked this week.
Northside is ranked fifth in Class 6A entering its game Friday at Ware County, which was postponed last week. Peach County is ranked fourth in Class 3A as it prepares to open Region 4-3A play at Westside. Tattnall Square is ranked eighth in Class 1A as it heads to Washington-Wilkes on Friday.
Mary Persons, which is off this week, received votes in Class 4A, while Westside received votes in Class 3A, and Stratford, which travels to Lincoln County, received a vote in Class 1A.
Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Poll
First place votes in parentheses:
Class 7A
1. Grayson (17)
2. Lowndes (1)
3. Archer
t4. South Forsyth
t4. Tift County
6. Colquitt County
7. Mill Creek
8. Walton
9. McEachern
t10. Lassiter
t10. North Cobb
Others receiving votes: Brookwood 13, Parkview 8, North Paulding 7, North Gwinnett 6, East Coweta 5, Mountain View 2, Meadowcreek 1
Class 6A
1. Lee County (15)
2. Coffee (2)
3. Tucker (1)
4. Mays
5. Northside
6. Dalton
7. Harrison
8. Langston Hughes
9. Winder-Barrow
10. Douglas County
Others receiving votes: Glynn Academy 5, Alexander 4, Sequoyah 4, Allatoona 3, Bradwell Institute 2, Brunswick 2, Greenbrier 1, Valdosta 1
Class 5A
1. Rome (18)
2. Stockbridge
3. Buford
4. Carrollton
5. Jones County
6. Warner Robins
7. Griffin
8. Starr’s Mill
9. Wayne County
10. Arabia Mountain
Others receiving votes: Bainbridge 5, Ware County 4, Carver-Atlanta 3, Dutchtown 3, Kell 3, Clarke Central 1, Flowery Branch 1, North Springs 1
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (18)
2. Thomson
3. Jefferson
4. Ridgeland
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Marist
7. Burke County
8. Sandy Creek
9. Woodward Academy
10. Cedartown
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 20, Heritage-Catoosa 9, Northwest Whitfield 6, Northside-Columbus 3, Troup 1
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (18)
2. Crisp County
3. Greater Atlanta Christian
4. Peach County
5. Jenkins-Savannah
6. Calhoun
7. Bremen
8. Monroe Area
9. Dawson County
10. Sonoraville
Others receiving votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 6, Union County 4, West Hall 4, Westminster 4, Lovett 3, Westside 3, Windsor Forest 3, Morgan County 1
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (18)
2. Callaway
3. Screven County
4. Hapeville Charter
5. Rabun County
6. Thomasville
7. Jefferson County
8. Brooks County
9. Heard County
10. Dodge County
Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 5, Bacon County 4, Fitzgerald 3, Toombs County 3
Class 1A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (18)
2. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Manchester
4. Irwin County
5. Macon County
6. Wesleyan
7. Mount Paran Christian
8. Tattnall Square
9. Clinch County
10. Emanuel County Institute
Others receiving votes: Calvary Day 17, McIntosh County Academy 8, Fellowship Christian 7, Taylor County 4, Athens Academy 2, Commerce 2, Charlton County 1, Marion County 1, Stratford 1
Dropped out: None
Comments