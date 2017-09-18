Peach County wide receiver Kearis Jackson and the Trojans open GHSA Region 4-3A play Friday at Westside.
Peach County wide receiver Kearis Jackson and the Trojans open GHSA Region 4-3A play Friday at Westside. EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH
Peach County wide receiver Kearis Jackson and the Trojans open GHSA Region 4-3A play Friday at Westside. EVAN RODENROTH/For The TELEGRAPH

High School Sports

Season starts to heat up for area high school football teams

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 18, 2017 12:21 PM

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Northside at Ware County: This game was postponed last week.

Spalding at Houston County: The Bears play their final non-region game before jumping into GHSA Region 1-6A play.

Eagle’s Landing at Jones County: The Greyhounds have scored at least 42 points in all four of their games.

Veterans at Perry: The Warhawks have won four straight in the series and lead the series 4-3.

Warner Robins at West Laurens: The Demons play their third straight road game.

Kendrick at Central (Henderson Stadium): The Chargers open Region 4-3A play looking for their first win.

Peach County at Westside (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The Trojans and Seminoles face off in Region 4-3A play.

Jackson at Rutland (Thompson Stadium): The Hurricanes have been outscored 120-19 in their 0-3 start.

Northeast at Bleckley County: The Raiders carry a 3-0 record into their Region 3-2A opener.

Southwest at Dodge County: The Patriots are 2-1 overall entering Region 3-2A play.

Stratford at Lincoln County: The Eagles are averaging 46.7 points per game in their 3-0 start.

Tattnall Square at Washington-Wilkes: The Trojans have outscored their opponents 125-36 in their 3-0 start.

Hawkinsville at Crawford County: The Eagles (2-1) open Region 4B-1A play.

Westminster at Westfield: The Hornets lost their GISA Region 4-3A opener last week.

Memorial Day at Windsor: The Knights remain winless.

Covenant at Horizon: The Rams have lost two straight games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County
Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks 0:50

Bears hang on to defeat Warhawks

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration 0:43

Last play defensive stand leads to victory celebration

View More Video