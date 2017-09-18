Season starts to heat up for area high school football teams

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Northside at Ware County: This game was postponed last week.
Spalding at Houston County: The Bears play their final non-region game before jumping into GHSA Region 1-6A play.
Eagle’s Landing at Jones County: The Greyhounds have scored at least 42 points in all four of their games.
Veterans at Perry: The Warhawks have won four straight in the series and lead the series 4-3.
Warner Robins at West Laurens: The Demons play their third straight road game.
Kendrick at Central (Henderson Stadium): The Chargers open Region 4-3A play looking for their first win.
Peach County at Westside (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The Trojans and Seminoles face off in Region 4-3A play.
Jackson at Rutland (Thompson Stadium): The Hurricanes have been outscored 120-19 in their 0-3 start.
Northeast at Bleckley County: The Raiders carry a 3-0 record into their Region 3-2A opener.
Southwest at Dodge County: The Patriots are 2-1 overall entering Region 3-2A play.
Stratford at Lincoln County: The Eagles are averaging 46.7 points per game in their 3-0 start.
Tattnall Square at Washington-Wilkes: The Trojans have outscored their opponents 125-36 in their 3-0 start.
Hawkinsville at Crawford County: The Eagles (2-1) open Region 4B-1A play.
Westminster at Westfield: The Hornets lost their GISA Region 4-3A opener last week.
Memorial Day at Windsor: The Knights remain winless.
Covenant at Horizon: The Rams have lost two straight games.
