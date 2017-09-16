Breaking down the area’s top high school football performances from Friday night

A look at the top 10 performances Friday from high school football players from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Drake Bolus, Jones County: The senior running back rushed for 58 yards and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the Greyhounds’ win over Woodland.
Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales: The sophomore running back rushed for 203 yards on 22 carries in the Cavaliers’ win over Aquinas.
Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins: The junior quarterback completed 19-of-27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the Demons’ win over Houston County.
Chris Gibson, Peach County: The senior running back had 25 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Mary Persons.
Jeremiah Kelly, Howard: The sophomore had 250 all-purpose yards, including 108 rushing yards and a 95-yard kickoff return, in the Huskies’ win over Veterans.
Max Rigby, Houston County: The sophomore quarterback completed 17-of-20 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown against Warner Robins.
Davion Ross, Perry: The junior returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the Panthers’ win over Harris County.
Teldrick Ross, Jones County: The senior quarterback rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 97 yards against Woodland.
DeAndre Shelton, Howard: The junior linebacker had 13 tackles, including four for loss, against Veterans.
Trevon Woolfolk, Peach County: The senior had eight carries for 124 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run, against Mary Persons.
