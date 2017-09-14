This week’s area football standings and individual leaders

A look at the football standings and statistical leaders in the GHSA regions that include teams from Bibb, Houston, Jones, Peach, Monroe, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Area Standings
Region 1-6A
Team
Region
Overall
Lee County
0-0
4-0
Coffee
0-0
3-0
Northside
0-0
3-1
Valdosta
0-0
1-3
Houston County
0-0
1-3
Region 1-5A
Team
Region
Overall
Warner Robins
0-0
3-0
Bainbridge
0-0
2-1
Harris County
0-0
2-1
Veterans
0-0
2-2
TCC
0-0
2-2
Region 4-5A
Team
Region
Overall
Woodland
2-0
3-1
Jones County
1-0
3-0
Stockbridge
1-0
3-0
Eagle’s Landing
1-0
2-1
Dutchtown
1-1
2-1
Locust Grove
0-1
1-2
Ola
0-1
1-2
Hampton
0-1
0-3
Union Grove
0-2
1-2
Region 2-4A
Team
Region
Overall
Howard
0-0
3-1
Mary Persons
0-0
3-1
Upson-Lee
0-0
2-1
Perry
0-0
1-1
West Laurens
0-0
1-2
Spalding
0-0
1-2
Region 4-3A
Team
Region
Overall
Peach County
0-0
2-1
Pike County
0-0
2-1
Jackson
0-0
1-2
Westside
0-0
1-2
Central
0-0
0-3
Rutland
0-0
0-3
Kendrick
0-0
0-4
Region 3-2A
Team
Region
Overall
Northeast
0-0
3-0
Dodge County
0-0
2-0
Bleckley County
0-0
3-1
Southwest
0-0
2-1
Dublin
0-0
2-2
Washington County
0-0
0-3
East Laurens
0-0
0-4
Region 4B-1A
Team
Region
Overall
Macon County
1-0
2-1
Taylor County
0-0
3-0
Crawford County
0-0
2-0
Schley County
0-0
1-1
Hawkinsville
0-0
0-3
Dooly County
0-1
0-3
Region 7A-1A
Team
Region
Overall
Stratford
0-0
3-0
Tattnall Square
0-0
2-0
FPD
0-0
2-1
Mount de Sales
0-0
2-1
Twiggs County
0-0
0-3
Wilkinson County
0-0
0-3
Area Leaders
Rushing
Player, School Att.-Yards
Jeremiah Kelly, Howard 63-530
Wesley Steiner, Houston County 64-374
Drake Bolus, Jones County 41-371
Teldrick Ross, Jones County 22-350
Destin Mack, Tattnall Square 25-321
Terrious Miles, Northeast 26-301
Daniel Neal, Northside 47-290
Joshua Raines, FPD 47-283
Cody Farr, Covenant 40-281
Bralen Harvey, Mary Persons 34-281
Tyler Jordan, Stratford 24-266
Adrian Hardwick, Mount de Sales 38-255
Deondre Duehart, Stratford 37-249
Jeremy Horton, Veterans 24-236
Vincent McCarthy, Northeast 39-219
Lakelvin Clark, Westside 36-216
Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales 36-201
Passing
Player, School Comp.-Att.-Int. Yards
Antonio Gilbert, Peach County 48-85-0 723
Dalton Cox, FPD 50-63-0 678
Cody Farr, Covenant 47-82-4 623
Leyton Pinckney, Veterans 38-82- 547
J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons 41-60-1 536
Victor Dixon Jr., Westside 33-87-4 465
Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins 40-67-2 429
Bud Harris, Crawford County 15-21-0 423
Teldrick Ross, Jones County 19-33-2 350
Receiving
Player, School No.-Yards
Jeremy Horton, Veterans 17-303
Titus Moore, FPD 16-311
Kearis Jackson, Peach County 13-293
Andrew Adams, Covenant 18-260
Antoine Davis, Mary Persons 15-234
Jaylon Barden, Westside 9-215
Reeves Keontae, Crawford County 4-195
Maurice Gordon, FPD 12-159
Jarvarsia Meadows, Howard 11-157
