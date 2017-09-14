Veterans defensive back Justin Stevens (3) breaks up a pass intended for Houston County receiver Kyah Plummer (14) during their game on Friday night.
High School Sports

This week’s area football standings and individual leaders

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 14, 2017 9:10 AM

A look at the football standings and statistical leaders in the GHSA regions that include teams from Bibb, Houston, Jones, Peach, Monroe, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Area Standings

Region 1-6A

Team

Region

Overall

Lee County

0-0

4-0

Coffee

0-0

3-0

Northside

0-0

3-1

Valdosta

0-0

1-3

Houston County

0-0

1-3

Region 1-5A

Team

Region

Overall

Warner Robins

0-0

3-0

Bainbridge

0-0

2-1

Harris County

0-0

2-1

Veterans

0-0

2-2

TCC

0-0

2-2

Region 4-5A

Team

Region

Overall

Woodland

2-0

3-1

Jones County

1-0

3-0

Stockbridge

1-0

3-0

Eagle’s Landing

1-0

2-1

Dutchtown

1-1

2-1

Locust Grove

0-1

1-2

Ola

0-1

1-2

Hampton

0-1

0-3

Union Grove

0-2

1-2

Region 2-4A

Team

Region

Overall

Howard

0-0

3-1

Mary Persons

0-0

3-1

Upson-Lee

0-0

2-1

Perry

0-0

1-1

West Laurens

0-0

1-2

Spalding

0-0

1-2

Region 4-3A

Team

Region

Overall

Peach County

0-0

2-1

Pike County

0-0

2-1

Jackson

0-0

1-2

Westside

0-0

1-2

Central

0-0

0-3

Rutland

0-0

0-3

Kendrick

0-0

0-4

Region 3-2A

Team

Region

Overall

Northeast

0-0

3-0

Dodge County

0-0

2-0

Bleckley County

0-0

3-1

Southwest

0-0

2-1

Dublin

0-0

2-2

Washington County

0-0

0-3

East Laurens

0-0

0-4

Region 4B-1A

Team

Region

Overall

Macon County

1-0

2-1

Taylor County

0-0

3-0

Crawford County

0-0

2-0

Schley County

0-0

1-1

Hawkinsville

0-0

0-3

Dooly County

0-1

0-3

Region 7A-1A

Team

Region

Overall

Stratford

0-0

3-0

Tattnall Square

0-0

2-0

FPD

0-0

2-1

Mount de Sales

0-0

2-1

Twiggs County

0-0

0-3

Wilkinson County

0-0

0-3

Area Leaders

Rushing

Player, School Att.-Yards

Jeremiah Kelly, Howard 63-530

Wesley Steiner, Houston County 64-374

Drake Bolus, Jones County 41-371

Teldrick Ross, Jones County 22-350

Destin Mack, Tattnall Square 25-321

Terrious Miles, Northeast 26-301

Daniel Neal, Northside 47-290

Joshua Raines, FPD 47-283

Cody Farr, Covenant 40-281

Bralen Harvey, Mary Persons 34-281

Tyler Jordan, Stratford 24-266

Adrian Hardwick, Mount de Sales 38-255

Deondre Duehart, Stratford 37-249

Jeremy Horton, Veterans 24-236

Vincent McCarthy, Northeast 39-219

Lakelvin Clark, Westside 36-216

Josiah Cotton, Mount de Sales 36-201

Passing

Player, School Comp.-Att.-Int. Yards

Antonio Gilbert, Peach County 48-85-0 723

Dalton Cox, FPD 50-63-0 678

Cody Farr, Covenant 47-82-4 623

Leyton Pinckney, Veterans 38-82- 547

J.T. Hartage, Mary Persons 41-60-1 536

Victor Dixon Jr., Westside 33-87-4 465

Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins 40-67-2 429

Bud Harris, Crawford County 15-21-0 423

Teldrick Ross, Jones County 19-33-2 350

Receiving

Player, School No.-Yards

Jeremy Horton, Veterans 17-303

Titus Moore, FPD 16-311

Kearis Jackson, Peach County 13-293

Andrew Adams, Covenant 18-260

Antoine Davis, Mary Persons 15-234

Jaylon Barden, Westside 9-215

Reeves Keontae, Crawford County 4-195

Maurice Gordon, FPD 12-159

Jarvarsia Meadows, Howard 11-157

