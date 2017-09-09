Houston County holds off Veterans in a thriller

In a budding rivalry at Freedom Field, the game down to the final play.

And that play went Houston County’s way.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line with six seconds left on the clock, Veterans quarterback Leyton Pinckney targeted Sebastian Verger in the end zone for the win. But the pass was just out of Verger’s reach and fell incomplete, giving Houston County the win, which was its first of the season after three loss.

Veterans drops to 2-2.

Three who mattered

James Tinney: The junior place-kicker scored 10 of Veterans’ points. Tinney kept his team in the game all night by making all of his kicks.

Max Rigby: The sophomore quarterback for Houston County threw for one touchdown and rushed for one touchdown. Rigby threw for 174 yards, completion 13-of-23 attempts on the night, including the 45-yard score.

Donavon Mabry: The sophomore running back for Houston County rushed for 99 yards on 13 attempts, including a 48-yard touchdown, and had two catches for 25 yards.

Turning point

The fourth quarter was a defensive stand by both teams. During the final drive, Houston County stood its ground, not allowing Veterans to score from the 7-yard line.

Observations

Growing rivalry: Houston County and Veterans fought hard, giving the crowed a great game down to the final play. Houston County improved to 4-0 all time against Veterans.

They said it

Houston County head coach Ryan Crawford on his team’s first win: “First off, (Veterans head coach David) Bruce and his guys did a great job. I have so much respect for him and his program. I am so proud of our kids so much adversity so many things that have gone on. This is one win. It is something we needed to get over the hump. We needed some good things to happen for our guys.”

Bruce on the loss: “I am all ways proud of my kids they never quite, and they battle to the end. They made more plays than we did; just that simple. We’re going to go back Tuesday and get to work and try to win the rest of them.”

What’s next?

Veterans hosts Howard on Thursday, while Houston County hosts Warner Robins on Friday.