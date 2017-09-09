Peach County bounces back in dominant fashion against Perry

Surrounded by his players Friday night after Peach County’s game with Perry, Trojans head coach Chad Campbell told them he was proud of them.

He had every reason to be.

The Trojans bounced back from their tough loss last week to Warner Robins with a dominant performance against the Panthers, winning 47-19. After the Panthers (1-1) tied it at 7 a little more than halfway through the first quarter, the Trojans (2-1) scored 40 unanswered points to cruise to the win.

Four who mattered

Antonio Gilbert: The Trojans’ quarterback was in control throughout, completing 26-of-38 passes for 292 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Gibson: The senior running back had four rushing touchdowns and 79 yards on 14 carries, and he also had four catches for 32 yards.

Kearis Jackson: The standout wide receiver and Georgia commit caught six passes for 108 yards and for the second straight week had a long kickoff return that he almost broke for a touchdown.

Jay Watkins: The Perry running back had seven carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 60 yards and another score.

Observations

Spreading it around: Gilbert completed passes to eight receivers, and overall, the Trojans had 10 receivers catch at least one pass.

Controlling the action: Peach County ran 71 plays for 466 yards, while Perry had 49 plays for 149 yards.

Taking advantage of mistakes: Peach County had not forced a turnover in its first two games, but it forced four against Perry. The Trojans turned three of those into points with two touchdowns and an interception.

Worth mentioning

Controlling the series: Peach County leads the all-time series 33-9, and Perry has beaten Peach County just once since 1989.

They said it

Peach County head coach Chad Campbell on turning turnovers into points: “I stressed that. We hadn’t had a turnover this year. We hadn’t caused a turnover this year, and that was one of our main focuses of getting the ball and letting the offense do something with it.”

Gilbert on bouncing back from last week’s three-point loss: “It felt good. Losing by a field goal, most of it was mental mistakes last game. So, I think we did better this game.”

Perry head coach Kevin Smith on the loss: “Well, we were outmanned (Friday). Peach County’s got a real good football team, and we came out and competed. We tried to compete, and we made a few plays. They just made a lot more plays than we did.”

What’s next?

Perry hosts Harris County on Friday, while Peach County travels to Mary Persons.