Area football fans make their pick for player of the week

Warner Robins senior wide receiver Julius Cobbs was selected by readers of The Telegraph and Macon.com as the player of the week Wednesday.
Cobbs had eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Peach County. The Demons won the thriller 38-35 on a field goal on the final play of the game.
The other nominees were Jarius Burnette (Warner Robins), Cody Farr (Covenant), Dylan Fromm (Warner Robins), Chris Gibson (Peach County), Jeremy Horton (Veterans), Tyler Jordan (Stratford), Titus Moore (FPD), Daniel Neal (Northside) and Quintin Sewell (Howard).
This week’s nominees will be posted Saturday at Macon.com and Sunday in The Telegraph. Fans can vote until noon each Wednesday at Macon.com/contest.
Strong start
Northeast already has matched its win total from last year with its 2-0 start in head coach Ashley Harden’s first season with the program. Harden’s Raiders face his former team (Twiggs County) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Thompson Stadium.
Last week against Rutland, T.J. Miles had 140 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, while Vincent McCarthy had 127 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.
Still undefeated
Northeast is one of seven teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Twiggs and Crawford counties without a loss on its schedule.
The others are Warner Robins (3-0), Jones County (2-0), Perry (1-0), Crawford County (2-0), Stratford (2-0) and Tattnall Square (1-0).
