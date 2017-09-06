Five area teams ranked in Georgia Sports Writers Association football poll

Five area teams are ranked this week in Georgia Sports Writers Association football poll.
Northside is sixth this week in Class 6A, moving up two spots. The Eagles travel to Lanier on Friday.
In Class 5A, Jones County is fifth, while Warner Robins is sixth. Jones County was fifth last week, while Warner Robins was eighth. The Greyhounds travel to Locust Grove on Friday, while the Demons are off this week.
In Class 4A, Mary Persons is eighth again this week. The Bulldogs host Forest Park on Friday.
In Class 3A, Peach County is fourth, dropping a spot from third. The Trojans host Perry on Friday.
In Class 1A, Stratford and Tattnall Square both received votes.
Georgia Sports Writers Association Football Poll
First place votes in parentheses:
Class 7A
1. Grayson (15)
2. Colquitt County
3. Mill Creek
4. Lowndes
5. North Cobb
6. Norcross
7. Archer
8. Parkview
9. Roswell
10. South Forsyth
Others receiving votes: McEachern 18, Tift County 15, Walton 12, Lassiter 7, Newton 5, Marietta 4, North Paulding 4
Class 6A
1. Lee County (11)
2. Coffee (2)
3. Tucker (2)
4. Mays
5. Langston Hughes
6. Northside
7. Harrison
8. Dalton
9. Lovejoy
10. Valdosta
Others receiving votes: Winder-Barrow 17, Allatoona 4, Douglas County 3, Alexander 2, Glynn Academy 2, North Atlanta 2, Richmond Hill 1
Class 5A
1. Rome (13)
2. Buford (2)
3. Stockbridge
4. Carrollton
5. Jones County
6. Warner Robins
7. Griffin
8. Arabia Mountain
9. Starr’s Mill
10. Kell
Others receiving votes: Wayne County 19, Woodland-Stockbridge 10, Carver-Atlanta 3, Ware County 2, Clarke Central 1, Dutchtown 1
Class 4A
1. Cartersville (15)
2. Thomson
3. Woodward Academy
4. Sandy Creek
5. Jefferson
6. Ridgeland
7. Blessed Trinity
8. Mary Persons
9. Burke County
10. Cedartown
Others receiving votes: Marist 10, Heritage-Catoosa 4, Northwest Whitfield 3, Cairo 1
Class 3A
1. Greater Atlanta Christian (11)
2. Cedar Grove (4)
3. Crisp County
4. Peach County
5. Jenkins-Savannah
6. Calhoun
7. Dawson County
8. Liberty County
9. Bremen
10. Monroe Area
Others receiving votes: Sonoraville 13, Pace Academy 5, Pierce County 2, Lovett 2, Westminster 1
Class 2A
1. Benedictine (15)
2. Callaway
3. Hapeville Charter
4. Screven County
5. Rabun County
6. Jefferson County
7. Fitzgerald
8. Thomasville
9. Brooks County
t10. Dodge County
Others receiving votes: Pepperell 4, Swainsboro 3, Bacon County 1, Toombs County 1
Class 1A
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (15)
2. Prince Avenue Christian 138
3. Wesleyan
4. Manchester 92
5. Clinch County
6. Macon County
7. Irwin County
8. Mount Paran Christian
9. Calvary Day
10. Emanuel County Institute 21
Others receiving votes: McIntosh County Academy 14, Fellowship Christian 12, Charlton County 9, Stratford 5, Tattnall Square 4, Taylor County 5, Putnam County 3
