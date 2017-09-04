Rivalry games take center stage for some area football teams

A look at Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Houston County vs. Veterans: It’s the battle for Freedom Field for the second straight year as the Warhawks eye their first win over the Bears in the fourth meeting in the series.
Northside at Lanier: The two teams meet for the second time after the Eagles dominated in the first meeting last year.
Jones County at Locust Grove: The Greyhounds open GHSA Region 4-5A play after a week off.
Howard vs. Rutland (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The two Bibb County teams meet for the eighth time with the Hurricanes leading the series 4-3.
Forest Park at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs are looking for their third straight win.
Perry at Peach County: The Trojans lead the all-time series 32-9.
Central vs. Southwest (Henderson Stadium): The Chargers have won six straight against the Patriots.
Twiggs County at Northeast (Thompson Stadium): Former Cobras head coach Ashley Harden meets his former team in his first season with the Raiders.
FPD at Hawkinsville: The Vikings beat the Red Devils 56-0 last year.
Social Circle at Mount de Sales: The Cavaliers beat the Redskins 41-7 in 2016.
Atkinson County at Stratford: The Eagles are seeking their third straight win to start the season.
East Laurens at Tattnall Square: After a week off, the Trojans get back into action.
Westfield at Deerfield-Windsor: The Hornets are coming off their first win of the season over Bulloch.
Brentwood at Windsor: The Knights are searching for their first win of the season.
Covenant at Calvary: The Rams have started their season with three straight wins.
