Peach County’s Kearis Jackson (7) and the Trojans host Perry on Friday. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
High School Sports

Rivalry games take center stage for some area football teams

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 04, 2017 9:47 AM

A look at Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Houston County vs. Veterans: It’s the battle for Freedom Field for the second straight year as the Warhawks eye their first win over the Bears in the fourth meeting in the series.

Northside at Lanier: The two teams meet for the second time after the Eagles dominated in the first meeting last year.

Jones County at Locust Grove: The Greyhounds open GHSA Region 4-5A play after a week off.

Howard vs. Rutland (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The two Bibb County teams meet for the eighth time with the Hurricanes leading the series 4-3.

Forest Park at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs are looking for their third straight win.

Perry at Peach County: The Trojans lead the all-time series 32-9.

Central vs. Southwest (Henderson Stadium): The Chargers have won six straight against the Patriots.

Twiggs County at Northeast (Thompson Stadium): Former Cobras head coach Ashley Harden meets his former team in his first season with the Raiders.

FPD at Hawkinsville: The Vikings beat the Red Devils 56-0 last year.

Social Circle at Mount de Sales: The Cavaliers beat the Redskins 41-7 in 2016.

Atkinson County at Stratford: The Eagles are seeking their third straight win to start the season.

East Laurens at Tattnall Square: After a week off, the Trojans get back into action.

Westfield at Deerfield-Windsor: The Hornets are coming off their first win of the season over Bulloch.

Brentwood at Windsor: The Knights are searching for their first win of the season.

Covenant at Calvary: The Rams have started their season with three straight wins.

  Comments  

