Houston County falls to 0-3 with loss to Eagle’s Landing

Eagle’s Landing came out strong scoring on its opening drive to take an early lead, beating Houston County 26-7 Thursday night at Freedom Field.
The Eagles had 262 yards of offense, while holding the Houston County offense to138 yards. Eagle’s Landing dominated the time of possession, which limited Houston County’s chances of scoring. Eagle’s Landing improves to 1-1, while Houston County falls to 0-3.
Two who mattered
Cameron Lewis: The senior quarterback for Eagle’s Landing threw for two touchdowns, including marching the Eagle’s down the field on the opening drive. Lewis also rushed for 97 yards on 15 carries, including two key first downs that kept drives live.
Wesley Steiner: The sophomore running back lead the Bears’ attack by rushing for 27 yards and racking up 48 receiving yards. Steiner scored the Bears’ single touchdown on a 28-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Max Rigby.
Turning point
The Eagles took control in the second half by dominating the line of scrimmage leading to two touchdowns by Bryce Dewberry and Dandre Addison. Logan Friddell also added a late field goal in the third quarter.
Observations
Rigby returns: Houston County was led by Rigby, who went 10-for-22 for 72 yards and displayed good form as he returned to the field after coming of an injury he suffered in the opener.
They said it
Houston County head coach Ryan Crawford: “We took a step back (Thursday). We played two tough games against good teams; not taking away from Eagle’s Landing. They have good players, did a good job, good coaches, but we did not play very well (Thursday). It starts with our upperclassmen, starts with us as coaches; we’ve got to do a better job at coaching these kids and trying to put them in position to be successful.”
What’s next?
Houston County faces Veterans on Sept. 8.
Comments