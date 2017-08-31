Breaking down Friday’s area high school football games

A capsule look at Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Warner Robins at Peach County
Time: 8 p.m.
Records: Warner Robins 2-0, Peach County 1-0.
Series record: Peach County leads 5-4.
Last meeting: Peach County won 20-19 in 2016.
Westside at Northside
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
Records: Westside 1-1, Northside 1-1.
Series record: Northside leads 10-1.
Last meeting: Northside won 28-14 in 2016.
Worth County at Veterans
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Freedom Field.
Records: Worth County 0-2, Veterans 1-1.
Series record: Veterans leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Veterans won 13-10 in 2016.
Howard vs. Central
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Ed DeFore Sports Complex.
Records: Howard 1-1, Central 0-1.
Series record: Central leads 5-2.
Last meeting: Central won 20-14 in 2016.
Washington at Mary Persons
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Washington 1-0, Mary Persons 1-1.
Series record: Mary Persons leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Mary Persons won 41-0 in 2016.
Rutland vs. Northeast
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Thompson Stadium.
Records: Rutland 0-1, Northeast 1-0.
Series record: Rutland leads 2-1.
Last meeting: Rutland won 13-6 in 2016.
Manchester at Southwest
Time/Site: 7:30 p.m,/Henderson Stadium.
Records: Manchester 2-0, Southwest 1-0.
Series record: Manchester leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Manchester won 35-6 in 2016.
Crawford County at Glascock County
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Crawford County 1-0, Glascock County 0-2.
Series record: First meeting.
Brookstone at FPD
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Brookstone 1-1, FPD 1-0.
Series record: FPD leads 2-0.
Last meeting: FPD won 34-13 in 2016.
Landmark Christian at Stratford
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Landmark Christian 0-2, Stratford 1-0.
Series record: Landmark Christian leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Landmark Christian won 13-3 in 2016.
Twiggs County at Cambridge Christian, Florida
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Record: Twiggs County 0-1.
Series record: Cambridge Christian leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Cambridge Christian won 38-14 in 2016.
Also
Bulloch at Westfield
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg at Windsor
Covenant at Sherwood
Of note: Series records and scores from previous meetings are provided by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website.
