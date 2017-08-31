Kearis Jackson and the Peach County Trojans host Warner Robins on Friday.
Kearis Jackson and the Peach County Trojans host Warner Robins on Friday. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Kearis Jackson and the Peach County Trojans host Warner Robins on Friday. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com

High School Sports

Breaking down Friday’s area high school football games

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 31, 2017 9:08 AM

A capsule look at Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Warner Robins at Peach County

Time: 8 p.m.

Records: Warner Robins 2-0, Peach County 1-0.

Series record: Peach County leads 5-4.

Last meeting: Peach County won 20-19 in 2016.

Westside at Northside

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Records: Westside 1-1, Northside 1-1.

Series record: Northside leads 10-1.

Last meeting: Northside won 28-14 in 2016.

Worth County at Veterans

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Freedom Field.

Records: Worth County 0-2, Veterans 1-1.

Series record: Veterans leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Veterans won 13-10 in 2016.

Howard vs. Central

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Ed DeFore Sports Complex.

Records: Howard 1-1, Central 0-1.

Series record: Central leads 5-2.

Last meeting: Central won 20-14 in 2016.

Washington at Mary Persons

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Washington 1-0, Mary Persons 1-1.

Series record: Mary Persons leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Mary Persons won 41-0 in 2016.

Rutland vs. Northeast

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Thompson Stadium.

Records: Rutland 0-1, Northeast 1-0.

Series record: Rutland leads 2-1.

Last meeting: Rutland won 13-6 in 2016.

Manchester at Southwest

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m,/Henderson Stadium.

Records: Manchester 2-0, Southwest 1-0.

Series record: Manchester leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Manchester won 35-6 in 2016.

Crawford County at Glascock County

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Crawford County 1-0, Glascock County 0-2.

Series record: First meeting.

Brookstone at FPD

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Brookstone 1-1, FPD 1-0.

Series record: FPD leads 2-0.

Last meeting: FPD won 34-13 in 2016.

Landmark Christian at Stratford

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Landmark Christian 0-2, Stratford 1-0.

Series record: Landmark Christian leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Landmark Christian won 13-3 in 2016.

Twiggs County at Cambridge Christian, Florida

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Record: Twiggs County 0-1.

Series record: Cambridge Christian leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Cambridge Christian won 38-14 in 2016.

Also

Bulloch at Westfield

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg at Windsor

Covenant at Sherwood

Of note: Series records and scores from previous meetings are provided by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Houston County's Robin Hines takes on statewide role

Houston County's Robin Hines takes on statewide role 3:44

Houston County's Robin Hines takes on statewide role
Houston County's Hunter Henry is the All-Middle Georgia Boys Soccer Player of the Year. 3:45

Houston County's Hunter Henry is the All-Middle Georgia Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Northside's Wharton perfect on court, nearly perfect in classroom 3:54

Northside's Wharton perfect on court, nearly perfect in classroom

View More Video