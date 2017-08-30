Area football fans make their pick for player of the week

Mary Persons quarterback J.T. Hartage was selected by readers of The Telegraph and Macon.com as the player of the week Wednesday.
In a win over Jackson last week, the junior completed 13-of-19 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Mary Persons hosts Washington on Friday.
The other nominees this week were Drake Bolus (Jones County), Lakelvin Clark (Westside), Deondre Duehart (Stratford), Jeremy Horton (Veterans), Kearis Jackson (Peach County), Jake Lanford (Jones County), Daniel Neal (Northside), Javoris Smith (Southwest) and Wesley Steiner (Houston County).
Mack’s strong start
Destin Mack’s game was pushed back to Saturday, or he would have been in the mix for the player of the week. The Tattnall Square senior had 10 carries for 155 yards and six touchdowns as the Trojans beat Wilcox County.
Tattnall Square is off this week.
Thursday’s game
Houston County looks to get on track at 7 p.m. on Thursday as it hosts Eagle’s Landing at Freedom Field.
The Bears have lost to Jones County and Peach County by a combined score of 86-17 in head coach Ryan Crawford’s first season. Eagle’s Landing lost its opener to Eagle’s Landing Christian (21-14) on Aug. 18. Houston County won this game 50-27 last year.
Sophomore running back Wesley Steiner has been a bright spot early for the Bears, rushing 42 times for 346 yards.
Softball player of the week
Ashleigh Morton has been dominant recently for the Tattnall Square Trojans. The senior threw 1-0 wins over Eagle’s Landing Christian and GMC, and she had another shutout win Tuesday against Stratford.
Around the area in softball
▪ Mount de Sales freshman Jordyn Partain continues her outstanding season. She threw a perfect game as the Cavaliers beat FPD 12-0 in a run-rule game. She faced 12 batters and struck out eight, while going 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and four RBI. Partain is hitting .640 with four home runs and 17 RBI. In 25 1/3 innings as a pitcher, she has 57 strikeouts and a 0.83 ERA.
▪ Warner Robins had several players with strong showings recently. Taylor Corley went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run against Howard on Monday, while Amiya Holder added a home run, and Kelseigh Henry pitched her first career shutout.
Megan Brown went 6-for-8 with a home run and four RBI in the past two games and is batting .600. Holly Bass (batting .455 for the season) has gone 5-for-6 with seven RBI in the past two games, while Jordan Thomas (batting .487 for the season) went 4-for-7 with five RBI, and Ryla Christian went 5-for-6 with four RBI.
▪ Perry has won three straight games, keyed by Lauren Heath, who went 6-for-10 with a home run, eight RBI and six runs scored.
▪ Windsor beat Gatewood 15-0 and Flint River 13-0 with Holly Phillips getting the win in both games. Against Gatewood, Hailey Mosely went 3-for-3 with a grand slam. Against Flint River, Sierra Ussery went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run.
▪ Westfield head coach Danny Camp got his 300th career win Tuesday night as the Hornets beat Southland 9-0. Emma Williams threw a no-hitter, while Brooke Knowles had a triple and a home run.
Around the area in volleyball
▪ Stratford beat Taylor County 2-0 (25-13, 25-14) and Upson-Lee 2-0 (25-20, 25-18) on Monday. Price Lee had eight assists in each of those matches. Against Upson-Lee, Carolynn Dromsky had six kills, and Kaitlyn Neel had six digs. On Tuesday, Stratford lost 2-0 to Strong Rock (25-23, 25-17) but bounced back to beat Woodland 2-0 (25-20, 25-15).
