Defense steps up to lead Warner Robins to 2-0 start

From the first snap, the Warner Robins defense dictated the way the game would be played Friday against Locust Grove.

The Demons forced a safety and had interception in the first five minutes of the game that put them on top for good. While the offense struggled at times, the defense held to a bend, but don’t break mentality as the Demons topped the Wildcats 20-3.

Locust Grove drove into the red zone throughout the night but was only able to earn one field goal. Warner Robins put the game out of reach as it drove down the field to open the second half for a touchdown on a long run by Jaeven West.

The Wildcats looked to be on there way to making it a close game in the fourth quarter when they scored on a short pass, but it was called back because of a penalty. They had to settle for a field goal try, but once again the defense and special teams for Warner Robins stepped up to shut the door as they blocked the attempt.

Three who mattered

Dylan Fromm: While he didn’t light up the stat sheet, he played a solid game throughout. He showed his ability move the ball down the field coming out of the half as the Demons used that to put the Wildcats away for good.

R.J. McDaniel: The other quarterback in the game held his own as he used his legs to make plays time and time again. He rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half, and he had a couple throws that just barely missed being touchdowns. The Locust Grove junior showed poise despite facing a tough defense all night long.

Warner Robins defense and special teams: The units both earn recognition as they held Locust Grove in check all night long.

Turning point

On the opening series of the game, the Wildcats lined up to punt. The ball sailed over the punter's head and through of the end zone. That led to a safety and good field position for Dylan Fromm to throw a strike to put the Demons up 10-0. They never trailed in the game.

Observations

Talented twins: Dylan Fromm to Tyler Fromm has become a go to weapon for the Warner Robins offense as the pair of brothers hooked up throughout the night.

Wearing down some: Warner Robins struggled throughout the game to get its defense off the field. In the first half alone, the Wildcats ran more than 50 plays.

They said it

Warner Robins head coach Mike Chastain on the win: “Sloppy game all around on both sides of the ball, but we are 2-0. It’s a W. That’s what means the most.”

Chastain on his defense: “It was a great effort for them, but we’ve got to get off the field on third downs. In the first half, our defense had 51 snaps. We’ve got to find a way to get off the field; that’s what's important. If we can do that then we can have some fun playing football around here.”

Chastain on the offense’s first drive out of the second half: “We went out and did what we needed to do. In the first half, I don’t know that we necessarily struggled all half, but we’ve got a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball right now.”

What’s next?

Warner Robins plays Friday at Peach County.