Jones County uses more big plays to blow past Washington County

Big play after big play after big play.

And this week, it wasn’t just the offense.

After blowing out Houston County in its season opener, Jones County showed off its explosive offense and a strong and opportunistic defense Friday night to knock off Washington County 48-19. The Greyhounds improved to 2-0 and have outscored Houston County and Washington County by a combined score of 90-22.

Three who mattered

Jake Lanford: The junior defensive back scored two touchdowns for Jones County, returning a fumble 46 yards in the first quarter and an interception 100 yards in the third quarter.

Teldrick Ross: The Greyhounds’ dynamic quarterback ran for 117 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown and a 25-yarder, and passed for 83 yards, including a 17-yard score to Dayton Hunt.

Drake Bolus: The senior sparked the Greyhounds with 185 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 63 and 65 yards, and he had two catches for 55 yards.

Observations

Tons of yards, few plays: Jones County had 31 offensive snaps but gained 411 yards.

Big runs: The Greyhounds had 20 rushing attempts for 328 yards, an average of 16.4 yards per carry.

Quick start: Jones County jumped out to a 21-0 lead halfway through the first quarter and was in control from there.

They said it

Jones County head coach Justin Rogers on the quick start: “Any time you can get momentum going early ... football is a game of momentum just like basketball is. So when you get momentum early, it allows your players to relax and just play.”

Lanford on his two big plays: “They always tell us to just run to the ball, and good things will happen. So I did that, and it worked out.”

What’s next?

Jones County plays Sept. 8 at Locust Grove.