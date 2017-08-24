Northside bounces back with easy win over Henry County

The Northside Eagles struggled a bit in the first half but scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to easily defeat Henry County 44-6 on Thursday.

Northside moved the ball well in the first half, rolling up 238 yards of offense, but two costly turnovers cost the Eagles chances to lead by more than 13-0 at the break.

Henry County was able to move the ball in the first half and was in the red zone three times, including a first-and-goal from the 3, but the Northside defense was able to hold Henry County without a point until late in the game.

Three who mattered

Daniel Neal: The junior running back scored three times and ended up with 140 yards on 17 carries.

Courtney Patmon: The senior running back atoned for a second-quarter fumble by breaking off a 56-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put the game away. Patmon ended the game with 107 yards on only seven carries.

Cory Munson: Munson had the crowd cheering during halftime as he hit two straight field goals from 60 yards and then drilled a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also hit 4-of-5 extra-point attempts before giving way to backup place-kicker Tim Johanson for the final extra point.

Turning point

Northside took the kickoff in the second half and handed the ball off to Neal on six straight plays, with Neal going in from 3 yards out on the final carry. That seemed to take the air out of Henry County, which could not move the ball on the first four possessions of the second half.

Observation

Two quarterbacks are better than one: After Jadin Daniels took every snap in Northside’s loss to Warner Robins, DeShawn Cumby played early in the first quarter in Thursday night’s game. Daniels responded well, scoring on a 45-yard run in the first quarter and finding Brandon Jones in the end zone in the third quarter for a 14-yard score.

They said it

Northside head coach Kevin Kinsler on the first half: “Someone may say something about a letdown after the loss last week, but the bottom line is we have to grow up. We keep challenging our kids, and we have to get better each week, but we just have to grow up and start being a little more accountable. We challenged them a little more at the half, and I was pleased about how they came out and played.”

Kinsler on the second half: “The opening drive of the game we did exactly what we had worked on at practice, and we just wanted to duplicate that. We just wanted them to focus on one play at a time and build on those little successes until we can string those together.”

Kinsler on playing two quarterbacks: “It’s just like everything else, we just have to work and keep getting better, and that’s at all positions It’s a long season, and we need to get better at all positions, including those two guys. But the key thing is to keep getting better and to win while we do it.”

What’s next?

Northside hosts Westside on Sept. 1.