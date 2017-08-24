Area’s senior class ready to make its mark this football season

Kearis Jackson was talking about Georgia’s recruiting class, but he just as easily could have been breaking down the senior class in the area.
“We’re not done yet. We’re fixing to start it back up; 2017 had a class, and 2018, we’re about to step our class up,” Jackson said Saturday after he committed to Georgia.
Yes, Georgia’s class continues to get stronger, and Jackson’s addition certainly helps that.
But the area class is strong, as well, and that starts with Jackson’s own Peach County team. Fellow senior Jaquez Jackson has committed to Georgia Tech, while Trevon Woolfolk (Florida Atlantic is the favorite) and Shamarcus Redding (Troy) are Division I prospects, and there are others.
“This 2018 class is very special. We have some of the top athletes in the nation,” Kearis Jackson said of the Trojans. “I love my teammates. I would do anything for them, help them get offers. I don’t care what I’ve got to do. I want everybody to be successful.”
The area’s senior class is certainly on its way to being successful.
Houston County’s Trey Hill is rated as one of the best guards in the country and said before the season he will wait until later in the season to start focusing on his college choice. Stratford’s Tobe Umerah has committed to Stanford. Warner Robins’ Christian Armstrong has committed to Florida State.
Mary Persons’ Jatorian Hansford has 14 offers, while Perry’s JeCorey Butts has a Vanderbilt offer. Northside’s Armand Childs has a Georgia State offer, among others, while Marcell Griffin is looking at Air Force, and Marcus Jolly is one of the top athletes in the area. Jones County’s Teldrick Ross and FPD’s Dalton Cox are standout quarterbacks, while Jeremy Horton said before the season that he is looking hard at Middle Tennessee.
And Westside’s Tavores Pearson as an offer from Army, while Omar Jones is getting interest from Auburn, Wisconsin and Appalachian State.
That strong class comes on the heels of a 2017 area class that included Jake Fromm (Houston County, Georgia), Malik Herring (Mary Persons, Georgia), Tobias Oliver (Northside, Georgia Tech), Kevin Nixon (Peach County, Troy), Kyle Nixon (Peach County, Troy) and Jimmy Marshall (Tattnall Square, Middle Tennessee).
“Middle Georgia has a lot of athletes, and everybody puts in the work,” JaQuez Jackson said. “It’s a small area here in Middle Georgia, but we have many athletes, and everybody competes off each other.”
JaQuez Jackson said he’s looking forward to that competition with Kearis Jackson continuing on the next level, even though they will be on opposite sides of the Peach State’s rivalry.
“It’s going to fine; he’s my brother,” JaQuez Jackson said. “But there’s nothing like competing. We always compete in everything we do, so it’s just going to be another competition.”
