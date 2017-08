Breaking down this weekend’s high school football games

A capsule look at this week’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Peach County at Houston County

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m., Friday/Freedom Field.

Records: Peach County 0-0, Houston County 0-1.

Series record: Peach County leads 9-2.

Last meeting: Houston County won 49-31 in 2016.

Washington County at Jones County

Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Records: Washington County 0-0, Jones County 1-0.

Series record: Tied 2-2.

Last meeting: Washington County won 43-21 in 2016.

Locust Grove at Warner Robins

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m., Friday/McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Records: Locust Grove 0-0, Warner Robins 1-0.

Series record: Locust Grove leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Locust Grove won 44-21 in 2016.

Jackson at Mary Persons

Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Records: Jackson 0-1, Mary Persons 0-1.

Series record: Mary Persons leads 55-19.

Last meeting: Mary Persons won 14-7 in 2016.

Perry at Rutland

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m., Friday/Ed DeFore Sports Complex.

Records: Perry 0-0, Rutland 0-0.

Series record: Perry leads 4-1.

Last meeting: Perry won 35-14 in 2016.

Westside vs. Southwest

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m., Friday/Henderson Stadium.

Records: Westside 1-0, Southwest 0-0.

Series record: Westside leads 6-1.

Last meeting: Southwest won 8-3 in 2016.

Northeast at Lamar County

Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Records: Northeast 0-0, Lamar County 0-0.

Series record: Lamar County leads 7-0.

Last meeting: Lamar County won 14-13 in 2016.

Stratford at Savannah Country Day

Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Records: Stratford 0-0, Savannah Country Day 0-0.

Series record: Stratford leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Stratford won 24-0 in 2016.

Tattnall Square at Wilcox County

Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Records: Tattnall Square 0-0, Wilcox County 0-0.

Series record: Tattnall Square leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Tattnall Square won 26-0 in 2016.

Crawford County at Pacelli

Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Records: Crawford County 0-0, Pacelli 0-1.

Series record: Pacelli leads 12-8.

Last meeting: Crawford County won 32-0 in 2016.

Twiggs County at Toombs County

Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Records: Twiggs County 0-0, Toombs County 1-0.

Series record: Twiggs County leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Twiggs County won 26-14 in 2016.

FPD vs. Central

Time/Site: 5 p.m., Saturday/Mercer.

Records: FPD 0-0, Central 0-0.

Series record: First meeting.

Howard vs. Mount de Sales

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m., Saturday/Mercer.

Records: Howard 0-1, Mount de Sales 1-0.

Series record: First meeting.

Also Friday

Westfield at Valwood

Windsor at Covenant

Of note: Series records and scores from previous meetings are provided by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website.