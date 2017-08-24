More big games coming this week in first full week of high school football season

The area high school season got off to a bang last week with a terrific atmosphere at the Corky Kell Classic at Mercer and the Northside-Warner Robins annual rivalry.

The season continues this week with the first full week of games.

Here are my predictions for games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Peach County at Houston County: Peach County has one of the top teams in the state and one of the most talented rosters around, while the Bears are hurting a bit after losing their season opener to Jones County ... Peach County.

Washington County at Jones County: The Greyhounds looked really buttoned-up last week. ... Jones County.

Locust Grove at Warner Robins: The Demons showed off a talented offense and a stingy defense last week against Northside. ... Warner Robins.

Jackson at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs will try to bounce back after losing their opener last week against Lee County. ... Mary Persons.

Perry at Rutland: The Panthers knocked off the Hurricanes last year. ... Perry.

Westside vs. Southwest: This game features two of the best young quarterbacks around in Westside’s Victor Dixon Jr. and Southwest’s Jordan Slocum. ... Westside.

Northeast at Lamar County: Both teams have first-year head coaches looking to get off to strong starts. ... Northeast.

Stratford at Savannah Country Day: Stratford looks to open its season with a win over Savannah Country Day for the second straight season. ... Stratford.

Tattnall Square at Wilcox County: The Trojans have plenty of momentum after reaching the GHSA Class 1A private school semifinals last year. ... Tattnall Square.

Crawford County at Pacelli: The Eagles head on the road for their season opener. ... Crawford County.

Twiggs County at Toombs County: Zackery Harris’ first game as Twiggs County’s head coach comes on the road. ... Twiggs County.

Westfield at Valwood: The Hornets hit the road for the second straight week. ... Valwood.

Windsor at Covenant: The Knights and Rams meet in a Bibb County rivalry. ... Windsor.

FPD vs. Central: The Vikings and Chargers face off in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Mercer. ... Central.

Howard vs. Mount de Sales: The Huskies and Cavaliers face off in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Mercer. ... Howard.

Last week: 5-2.

Season: 5-2.