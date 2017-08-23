Area football fans make their pick for player of the week

Mary Persons defensive lineman Derrick Goodson was selected by readers of The Telegraph and Macon.com as the player of the week.
The junior had 6.5 tackles, including one for loss, in the Bulldogs’ loss to Lee County. Mary Persons hosts rival Jackson on Friday.
The other nominees this week were Drake Bolus (Jones County), Jadin Daniels (Northside), Victor Dixon Jr. (Westside), Dylan Fromm (Warner Robins), Jeremiah Kelly (Howard), Teldrick Ross (Jones County), Wesley Steiner (Houston County) and Jaeven West (Warner Robins).
This week’s nominees will be posted Saturday at Macon.com and Sunday in The Telegraph. Fans can vote until noon each Wednesday at Macon.com/contest.
Thursday games
The Northside and Veterans football teams both will look to get on track Thursday after losing their season openers last week.
Northside hosts Henry County at 7 p.m. at McConnell-Talbert Stadium, while Veterans hosts Dublin at 7 p.m. at Freedom Field. Northside lost to Warner Robins for the first time since 2013 last week, while Veterans lost to Northgate for the second straight season.
Henry County will play its season opener Thursday, while Dublin beat Tattnall County.
Softball player of the week
Mount de Sales freshman Jordyn Partain has pitched 20 1/3 innings and has 47 strikeouts with a 1.03 ERA. She is batting .625 (10-of-16) with an on-base percentage of .700 and three home runs.
Around the area in softball
▪ FPD junior pitcher Karsen Ochs recorded the 250th strikeout of her career Aug. 16. She is 2-2 this season and now has 265 career strikeouts with a 1.65 ERA.
▪ Northside’s Deja Cheatham had a big week for the Eagles in leading them to wins over Howard, Perry, Hawkinsville and Mount de Sales. She had two home runs, seven RBI, one double and two stolen bases. Cheatham, who plays left field, batted .533 for the week (8-for-15).
▪ Perry’s Annie Chance went 3-for-4 against Schley County on Monday, including a home run, three RBI and three runs scored.
▪ Peach County started its season with six wins before losing to Northside and Berrien. Alanie Chandler is batting .455 with 11 RBI, while Catherine Hickey is batting .357 with 12 RBI and Elizabeth Hickey is batting .389 with 10 RBI.
Talking basketball
The Northeast and Warner Robins boys basketball teams will take part in the Big South Shootout, which will be played Jan. 1-2 in Atlanta. The Raiders will take on Campbell, while the Demons’ opponent hasn’t been set.
Westside’s boys will take part in the Holiday Hoopsgiving that will be played Nov. 24-25 at Holy Innoncents’ in Atlanta.
