Quarterback play in a good position for area high school programs

The high school season is barely under way, but it is already evident that the quarterback play in the area could be strong this season.
The first week of the season included Dylan Fromm leading Warner Robins to a victory over Northside by throwing four touchdowns, Teldrick Ross exploding for 161 yards rushing and 107 yards passing in Jones County’s convincing win over Houston County and Victor Dixon Jr. throwing for 208 yards and three touchdowns to lead Westside to a win over Howard.
Other talented quarterbacks opening play this weekend include Southwest’s Jordan Slocum, FPD’s Dalton Cox and Peach County’s Antonio Gilbert.
“I don’t really remember seeing this much talent at the quarterback position in Middle Georgia at one time,” said Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree, who had a stellar college career at Georgia and Georgia Southern after graduating from Southwest in 1990. “I think a lot of it comes from the excellent coaching we have in the area, but the kids are also putting in the work during the summer. They are at camps or in the film room, and there are so many great apps that can help them improve these days.
“Quarterbacks have to be the smartest player on the field, even more so today than when I played. It is pretty obvious if the guy has not worked hard in the summer.”
Dupree is excited to see Slocum’s growth this season.
“Jordan is a two-year starter and is only a junior, and I expect to see him have a great year,” Dupree said. “He has all the intangibles, and he loves to sit in the pocket and throw the football. He has put in the work this summer, and we expect him to take a big step up this season.”
Southwest will face a talented sophomore quarterback in its season opener Friday as it faces Westside and Dixon on Friday at Henderson Stadium.
“Victor did a pretty good job in the first game, and he did not turn the ball over, which is obviously very important,” Westside head coach Spoon Risper said. “We want see him improve every weekend, and if he does, he can be one of the best to ever play here. He is a legit 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds with cannon for an arm, and we are very excited about him.
“But he has got to keep working hard every single day to get to where we want him to be as a quarterback.”
Risper has noticed the quarterback talent in the area. There are several other talented quarterbacks opening play this weekend.
Nolan Ussery from Northeast, Christian Palmer from Stratford, Miles Morris from Tattnall Square and Seth Bloodworth from Twiggs County all are expected to have solid years, while Jadin Daniels from Northside and Leyton Pinckney will try to help their teams bounce back after first-week losses.
“I think a lot of it is because teams are running offenses that resemble basketball on grass, and it makes football exciting for everyone,” Risper said. “It’s just a part of the new football era.”
This Week’s Area Games
This week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Thursday
Henry County at Northside
Dublin at Veterans
Friday
Peach County at Houston County
Washington County at Jones County
Locust Grove at Warner Robins
Jackson at Mary Persons
Perry at Rutland
Westside vs. Southwest
Northeast at Lamar County
Stratford at Savannah Country Day
Tattnall Square at Wilcox County
Crawford County at Pacelli
Twiggs County at Toombs County
Westfield at Valwood
Windsor at Covenant
Saturday
FPD vs. Central at Mercer
Howard vs. Mount de Sales at Mercer
