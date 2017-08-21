Warner Robins quarterback Dylan Fromm (6) and the Demons snapped the programs’ three-game losing streak to Northside last week.
Area teams set for first full week of high school football season

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 21, 2017 12:54 PM

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Thursday

Henry County at Northside: The Eagles will look to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Warner Robins.

Dublin at Veterans: The Warhawks lost their opening game last week to Northgate.

Friday

Peach County at Houston County: The Trojans and recent Georgia commit Kearis Jackson open their season against the 0-1 Bears.

Washington County at Jones County: The Greyhounds have plenty of momentum after opening their season with a rout of Houston County.

Locust Grove at Warner Robins: The Demons also have momentum after snapping a three-game losing streak to Northside.

Jackson at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs’ biggest rivalry of the season returns to Forsyth.

Perry at Rutland: First-year head coach Kevin Smith makes his debut for Perry.

Westside vs. Southwest: The Patriots earned their first win over the Seminoles last season.

Northeast at Lamar County: Ashley Harden makes his debut as the Raiders’ head coach.

Stratford at Savannah Country Day: The Eagles are 3-0 all time against the Hornets.

Tattnall Square at Wilcox County: The Trojans won the first-ever meeting between the two teams last year.

Crawford County at Pacelli: The Eagles had their third straight winning season in 2016.

Twiggs County at Toombs County: Zackery Harris opens his first season as the Cobras’ head coach.

Westfield at Valwood: The Hornets dropped their season opener.

Windsor at Covenant: The Knights have lost their first two games, while the Rams opened their season with a win.

Saturday

FPD vs. Central at Mercer: The Vikings and Chargers meet for the first time as part of the Macon Touchdown Classic.

Howard vs. Mount de Sales at Mercer: The Huskies and Cavaliers meet for the first time as part of the Macon Touchdown Classic.

