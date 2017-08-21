Area teams set for first full week of high school football season

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Thursday
Henry County at Northside: The Eagles will look to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Warner Robins.
Dublin at Veterans: The Warhawks lost their opening game last week to Northgate.
Friday
Peach County at Houston County: The Trojans and recent Georgia commit Kearis Jackson open their season against the 0-1 Bears.
Washington County at Jones County: The Greyhounds have plenty of momentum after opening their season with a rout of Houston County.
Locust Grove at Warner Robins: The Demons also have momentum after snapping a three-game losing streak to Northside.
Jackson at Mary Persons: The Bulldogs’ biggest rivalry of the season returns to Forsyth.
Perry at Rutland: First-year head coach Kevin Smith makes his debut for Perry.
Westside vs. Southwest: The Patriots earned their first win over the Seminoles last season.
Northeast at Lamar County: Ashley Harden makes his debut as the Raiders’ head coach.
Stratford at Savannah Country Day: The Eagles are 3-0 all time against the Hornets.
Tattnall Square at Wilcox County: The Trojans won the first-ever meeting between the two teams last year.
Crawford County at Pacelli: The Eagles had their third straight winning season in 2016.
Twiggs County at Toombs County: Zackery Harris opens his first season as the Cobras’ head coach.
Westfield at Valwood: The Hornets dropped their season opener.
Windsor at Covenant: The Knights have lost their first two games, while the Rams opened their season with a win.
Saturday
FPD vs. Central at Mercer: The Vikings and Chargers meet for the first time as part of the Macon Touchdown Classic.
Howard vs. Mount de Sales at Mercer: The Huskies and Cavaliers meet for the first time as part of the Macon Touchdown Classic.
