Fromm credits Warner Robins defense for rivalry win over Northside

Dylan Fromm had a strong showing in his first game for Warner Robins in its biggest game of the season Friday night.

But the junior quarterback was quick to praise his defense for the Demons’ 28-17 win over Northside at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

The Warner Robins defense held Northside to 168 yards on 53 plays and helped the Demons overcome a 10-0 deficit to snap a three-game losing streak to the Eagles.

Three who mattered

Fromm: In his debut with the Demons after transferring from Houston County, Fromm completed 23-of-38 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns, including one to twin brother Tyler.

Jaeven West: The Warner Robins wide receiver had nine catches for 111 yards, including a 12-yard score.

Jadin Daniels: Making his first start at quarterback for the Eagles, Daniels completed 12-of-23 passes for 110 yards and rushed for 30 yards on 18 carries.

Turning point

Northside led 10-0, but two fumbles late in the second quarter led to two of Dylan Fromm’s touchdown passes, one to Tyler Fromm and one to Marcayll Jones. West’s touchdown reception was the only score in the third quarter, and it gave the Demons a 21-10 lead entering the final quarter.

Observations

Sloppy opener: Northside had six fumbles and lost three of them and threw one interception. Warner Robins had one interception. The two teams combined for 194 penalty yards as both teams finished with 12 penalties.

Strong up front: Both defenses controlled the line of scrimmage. Northside had 30 rushes for 58 yards, while Warner Robins had 27 rushes for 5 yards, including a 40-yard loss on a bad snap on a punt in the first quarter, which set up the Eagles’ first score.

Worth mentioning

Terrific start to third: Leading by 14, the Demons marched 88 yards in 10 plays to stretch their lead to 11 on West’s touchdown catch. Dylan Fromm was 7-for-7 for 78 yards on the drive.

They said it

Warner Robins head coach Mike Chastain on what the win means for his team: “This win always propels the team throughout the season. So we just can’t let this win beat us next week.”

Dylan Fromm on his defense: “The defense won the game. The offense put the defense in bad situations, and they stepped up and did great.”

West on the win: “We fought hard. This team, they’ve been getting beat by Northside, so it felt good for them to finally get over the hump and beat Northside.”

Northside head coach Kevin Kinsler on the loss: “It’s a very frustrating night, frustrating for a lot of reasons. We’ve got to do a better job on offense. I thought our defense played really well, and I think our kids deserved a little bit better. But I give credit to Warner Robins. They made plays when they had to.”

What’s next?

Northside hosts Henry County on Thursday, while Warner Robins hosts Locust Grove on Friday.