Breaking down this week’s area high school football games

A capsule look at Friday’s games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Northside vs. Warner Robins

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Series record: Warner Robins leads 34-25.

Last meeting: Northside won 55-3 in 2016.

Of note: Both teams have first-year starting quarterbacks in Jadin Daniels (Northside) and Dylan Fromm (Warner Robins). ... The Eagles have won the past three meetings.

Howard vs. Westside

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Ed DeFore Sports Complex.

Series record: Westside leads 5-0.

Last meeting: Westside won 21-0 in 2016.

Of note: The Seminoles have outscored the Huskies 161-31 in their five meetings.

Northgate at Veterans

Time/Site: 7:30 p.m./Freedom Field.

Series record: Northgate leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Northgate won 10-0 in 2016.

Of note: The Warhawks have reached the playoffs the past four seasons.

Mount de Sales at Pacelli

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Series record: Pacelli leads 10-4.

Last meeting: Mount de Sales won 48-6 in 2016.

Of note: The Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with last year’s win.

Also

Westwood at Windsor

Westfield at Southland

Kings Academy at Covenant

Of note: Series records and scores from previous meetings are provided by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association website.