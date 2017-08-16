Preseason high school football poll for the 2017 season is out

The Georgia Sports Writers Association preseason football poll was released Wednesday morning, and there are several area teams included.
In Class 6A, Northside is ranked third, while Houston County received five votes. In Class 5A, Jones County is ranked ninth while Warner Robins received two votes.
In Class 4A, Mary Persons is ranked sixth. In Class 3A, Peach County is tied for second with Cedar Grove.
In Class 2A, Southwest received two votes. In Class 1A, Tattnall Square is ranked ninth, while FPD received one vote.
The No. 1 teams in the state are Grayson (7A), Valdosta (6A), Rome (5A), Cartersville (4A), Greater Atlanta Christian (3A), Benedictine (2A) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (1A).
Simmons shines on national stage
Tattnall Square’s Logan Simmons took part in the 15th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic on Sunday at Petco Park in San Diego. The West team won for the second straight year, beating the East 6-1.
Simmons went 1-for-3 and played third base. Simmons had the first hit of the game with a double in the bottom of the second inning.
Around the area in softball
▪ Ashleigh Morton had a standout performance Monday for Tattnall Square in an 8-0 win over Northside. Morton allowed just three hits and struck out seven in six innings. Morton and the Trojans are off to a 5-0 start.
▪ Westfield is off to a 10-2 start, and the Hornets are riding a four-game winning streak. Freshman Ellie Williams is batting .345 with four home runs and 14 RBI. Pitchers Emma Williams and Riley Hickok have combined for a 1.32 ERA
▪ Howard got the 70th win in program history Monday by beating Mount de Sales 6-4. Elle Doolittle got the win on the mound and went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
▪ Tori Dover went 3-for-4 with three runs scored as Stratford beat Crawford County 12-4 on Monday.
Around the area in volleyball
▪ Stratford opened its season Tuesday with a 2-0 win (25-22, 25-10) over Taylor County. Senior Carolynn Dromsky had eight kills while sophomore Price Lee had six assists and five aces.
Thomas back in Macon
Former Lanier, Florida State and Pittsburgh Steelers standout J.T. Thomas will be back in his hometown of Macon on Sept. 11 to speak to several groups.
He will start the day with a return to his alma mater, St. Peter Claver Catholic School, speaking to students and the Mount de Sales football players at 9 a.m. and then will be the keynote speaker at the school’s alumni benefit luncheon.
That night, he will be the featured speaker at the Macon Touchdown Club.
Alumni Update
Former Northside tennis standout John Wharton is headed to Mercer and will join the Bears’ tennis program as walk-on. Wharton finished his high school varsity career with a 49-0 record. He was The Telegraph’s All-Middle Georgia Martha Pennyman winner as the area’s top scholar-athlete this spring.
