Northside offensive lineman Ham Williams (74) and the Eagles face rival Warner Robins on Friday night at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
High School Sports

Northside-Warner Robins rivalry game highlights opening-week schedule

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 14, 2017 9:09 AM

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:

Thursday

Mary Persons vs. Lee County at Mercer: The Bulldogs will have zero players on offense in their opener who started last season.

Houston County vs. Jones County at Mercer: The Bears and Greyhounds both have new starting quarterbacks as they kick off their seasons.

Friday

Northside vs. Warner Robins: The 60th all-time meeting between the Eagles and Demons should be an interesting one.

Northgate at Veterans: The Warhawks have reached the playoffs the past three seasons.

Howard vs. Westside (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The Seminoles are 5-0 all time against the Huskies.

Mount de Sales at Pacelli: The Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak in this series with a win last year.

Westwood at Windsor: The Knights lost their season opener.

Westfield at Southland: The Hornets won only one game in 2016.

Kings Academy at Covenant: The Rams are coming off a 3-8 season.

