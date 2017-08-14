Northside-Warner Robins rivalry game highlights opening-week schedule

A look at this week’s high school football games involving teams from Bibb, Houston, Peach, Monroe, Jones, Crawford and Twiggs counties:
Thursday
Mary Persons vs. Lee County at Mercer: The Bulldogs will have zero players on offense in their opener who started last season.
Houston County vs. Jones County at Mercer: The Bears and Greyhounds both have new starting quarterbacks as they kick off their seasons.
Friday
Northside vs. Warner Robins: The 60th all-time meeting between the Eagles and Demons should be an interesting one.
Northgate at Veterans: The Warhawks have reached the playoffs the past three seasons.
Howard vs. Westside (Ed DeFore Sports Complex): The Seminoles are 5-0 all time against the Huskies.
Mount de Sales at Pacelli: The Cavaliers snapped a four-game losing streak in this series with a win last year.
Westwood at Windsor: The Knights lost their season opener.
Westfield at Southland: The Hornets won only one game in 2016.
Kings Academy at Covenant: The Rams are coming off a 3-8 season.
Comments