Counting down to the opening of the area high school football season

The high school season heats up Aug. 17-18 and then has a full week of games Aug. 24-25.
Here are The Telegraph’s video previews for the high school teams in Bibb, Houston, Peach, Jones, Monroe, Crawford and Twiggs counties.
Central
Larry Harold likes what he has seen from the Chargers
The Chargers feel like they have adjusted to their new coaching staff
Covenant
Oxford says his Covenant team is hungry
Farr excited about new Covenant offense
Crawford County
Greg Street is pleased with his team’s depth up front
FPD
Greg Moore is counting on his seniors
Dalton Cox ready for another big season with Vikings
Houston County
Ryan Crawford is enjoying transition to head coach
Trey Hill is ready to lead the Bears
Howard
Barney Hester is excited about the work the Huskies have put in
Jones County
Jones County continues to build winning tradition
Mary Persons
The Bulldogs’ roster is filled with inexperience
Mount de Sales
Keith Hatcher is optimistic about the Cavaliers
Northeast
Ashley Harden says transition is going well
The Raiders trust the process with their new coaching staff
Northside
Kevin Kinsler says his players are adjusting to new roles
The Eagles have plans for Marcus Jolly
Peach County
Expectations are always high at Peach County
Perry
Kevin Smith looking forward to first season at Perry
Rutland
Mark Daniel eyes improvement in second season with Hurricanes
Landon Miller is a quiet leader for Rutland
Southwest
The Patriots have potential, confidence after strong 2016
Stratford
Mark Farriba is taking a day-by-day approach with Eagles
Tobe Umerah focusing on senior season, not Stanford
Tattnall Square
Chance Jones and the Trojans aren’t thinking about 2016 success
Twiggs County
Zackery Harris thinks last year’s success will help Cobras
Veterans
The Warhawks are a work in progress
Warner Robins
Mike Chastain sees exciting times in second season at Warner Robins
With Florida State commitment behind him, Armstrong excited about senior season
Westfield
Jamey Watson looking for a bounceback season for Hornets
Westside
Football is a family affair with the Seminoles
