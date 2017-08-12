Houston County defensive back Kiefer Askew (3) returns an interception during the team’s scrimmage against Perry.
High School Sports

Counting down to the opening of the area high school football season

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 12, 2017 9:25 AM

The high school season heats up Aug. 17-18 and then has a full week of games Aug. 24-25.

Here are The Telegraph’s video previews for the high school teams in Bibb, Houston, Peach, Jones, Monroe, Crawford and Twiggs counties.

Central

Larry Harold likes what he has seen from the Chargers

The Chargers feel like they have adjusted to their new coaching staff

Covenant

Oxford says his Covenant team is hungry

Farr excited about new Covenant offense

Crawford County

Greg Street is pleased with his team’s depth up front

FPD

Greg Moore is counting on his seniors

Dalton Cox ready for another big season with Vikings

Houston County

Ryan Crawford is enjoying transition to head coach

Trey Hill is ready to lead the Bears

Howard

Barney Hester is excited about the work the Huskies have put in

Jones County

Jones County continues to build winning tradition

Mary Persons

The Bulldogs’ roster is filled with inexperience

Mount de Sales

Keith Hatcher is optimistic about the Cavaliers

Northeast

Ashley Harden says transition is going well

The Raiders trust the process with their new coaching staff

Northside

Kevin Kinsler says his players are adjusting to new roles

The Eagles have plans for Marcus Jolly

Peach County

Expectations are always high at Peach County

Perry

Kevin Smith looking forward to first season at Perry

Rutland

Mark Daniel eyes improvement in second season with Hurricanes

Landon Miller is a quiet leader for Rutland

Southwest

The Patriots have potential, confidence after strong 2016

Stratford

Mark Farriba is taking a day-by-day approach with Eagles

Tobe Umerah focusing on senior season, not Stanford

Tattnall Square

Chance Jones and the Trojans aren’t thinking about 2016 success

Twiggs County

Zackery Harris thinks last year’s success will help Cobras

Veterans

The Warhawks are a work in progress

Warner Robins

Mike Chastain sees exciting times in second season at Warner Robins

With Florida State commitment behind him, Armstrong excited about senior season

Westfield

Jamey Watson looking for a bounceback season for Hornets

Westside

Football is a family affair with the Seminoles

Windsor

Bill Beatty calls it a lifelong dream to be a head coach

