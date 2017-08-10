Windsor kicks off 2017 area football season with road game

Bill Beatty makes his debut as Windsor’s head coach, and as a head coach overall, Friday when the Knights kick off the area high school football season at Heritage.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m real excited about the opportunity,” Beatty said this summer. “They came to me about the middle of last year and asked me about the possibility of doing that. I’m retired, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m really excited.”
The Knights, who finished 6-6 in 2016, have six returning starters on offense and six on defense from last year’s team. Quarterback Robert Coleman transferred from Warner Robins, while lineman Justin Hawthorne transferred from Mount de Sales, and two other players to watch are senior running back/linebacker Cameron Reynolds and senior running back/defensive back Jameson Lee.
The Knights host Westwood on Aug. 18 for their first home game.
