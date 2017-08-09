Teldrick Ross feels comfortable with move to quarterback at Jones County

Teldrick Ross is entering his first season as the starting quarterback at Jones County.
But he seems ready for that move. After all, he has been working with the quarterbacks since his freshman season with the program. He just happened to be behind Bradley Hunnicutt, who led the Greyhounds to 26 wins the past three seasons.
“We’ll do a lot of the stuff the same. A lot of the things are just core beliefs in our offense that we’ll do,” Jones County head coach Justin Rogers said. “But certainly we’re going to do some wrinkles in there that kind of highlight the athleticism that Teldrick gives us. Teldrick’s been in the quarterback meeting rooms ever since he’s been a freshman. So it’s nothing new to him.
“He’s just been playing some other positions due to Hunnicutt playing, so we’re extremely excited and optimistic about what he can do at the quarterback position.”
Ross got some time at quarterback when Hunnicutt was banged up, but Rogers and his staff also worked Ross into the lineup at times to take advantage of his skills. Ross also had 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, 12 break-ups and two interceptions on defense.
“It’s real fun. I can bring some stuff to the offense that we’ve haven’t had here in the past, and I’m excited about the offense this year,” Ross said. “It helps a lot (to have played quarterback some last year). I’m not having to learn everything brand new. I already know it, and it’s just a refresher.
“We had phenomenal offseason, and we’ve been working really hard, and I can’t wait to see what we’re going to do this year.”
The Greyhounds will be looking to continue their winning ways. Rogers took over the program in 2014, and the Greyhounds went 10-3. They went 9-2 in 2015 and 7-5 in 2016. That’s the best three-year stretch in Jones County history and the first time the program has gone to the playoffs in three straight seasons.
Jones County opens its season Aug. 17 against Houston County in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercer.
“It takes winning,” Rogers said with laugh about building a winning program. “It does. Obviously, you’re working on culture, and you’re working on character throughout the year just trying to raise better young men, teaching the values of hard work and dedication, persistence and commitment. But you’ve kind of got to get that validation of winning to really get the buy in.”
Jones County Greyhounds 2017
Head coach: Justin Rogers.
2016 record: 7-5.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 6/8.
Players to watch: Teldrick Ross (Sr., QB); Dequeze Fryer (Sr., WR/TE); Drake Bolus (Sr., RB); Quay Bethea (Sr., OL); Trey Bonner (Sr., OL); Antonio Evans (Sr., LB); Jedarian Boykin (Jr., DE); Cameron Spead (Sr., DE); Carlon Williams (Sr., DB).
Schedule
Aug. 17 vs. Houston County (at Mercer)
Aug. 25 Washington County
Sept. 8 at Locust Grove
Sept. 15 at Woodland-Stockbridge
Sept. 22 Eagle’s Landing
Sept. 29 Hampton
Oct. 13 Union Grove
Oct. 20 at Ola
Oct. 27 Stockbridge
Nov. 3 Dutchtown
