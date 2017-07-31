Jordan Slocum, Southwest Patriots have confidence after playoff appearance

The Southwest Patriots reached one goal last season: earning a spot in the GHSA Class 2A playoffs.
But that’s not the goal the Patriots will be focusing on this year.
Southwest made it to the playoffs in 2016 but lost 20-16 to Brooks County in the first round. The Patriots are looking to go a step deeper this season, which begins Aug. 25 vs. Westside.
“We met at the end of the year, and we weren’t satisfied just going to the playoffs,” said head coach Joseph Dupree, who is entering his fifth season at his alma mater. “We want to get a playoff win. We’re going to try to make a run in the playoffs and just compete every day. We have a lot of guys who have been playing since they were freshmen, so we’ve got a lot of experience and a lot of leadership, and we’re going to try to lean on those guys.”
One of those players is quarterback Jordan Slocum, who is entering his junior season.
“Keep growing as a quarterback and getting better with my reads and knowing the defense and not taking too much time reading the defense,” Slocum said of the keys to his growth this season. “I’ve gotten stronger, and I’ve gotten better with reading the defense and helping my offensive line with their reads.”
Dupree has high hopes for his quarterback, along with junior linebacker Randy Green, junior defensive back Jaquez Pennimon, senior running back Jay Jones, senior offensive lineman Isaiah Goolsby and junior defensive lineman TJ Parker, among others.
“He has the potential to be great,” Dupree said of Slocum. “He has worked his butt off this summer and in the offseason in the weight room and film study, just trying to be a better quarterback and a better leader. He can be great.”
Southwest Patriots 2017
Head coach: Joseph Dupree.
2016 record: 6-5.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 5/6.
Players to watch: Isaiah Goolsby (Sr., OL); Jay Jones (Sr., RB); Jordan Slocum (Jr., QB); Antonio Valentine (Jr., WR); Duke Clowers (Sr., DB); Randy Green (Jr., LB); Jaquez Pennimon (Jr., DB); Marquez Baxter (Jr., LB); Keyan Brantley (Jr., DB); TJ Parker (Jr., DL); Jerome Denson (Soph., DL).
Schedule
Aug. 25 vs. Westside
Sept. 1 Manchester
Sept. 8 vs. Central
Sept. 14 Spalding
Sept. 22 at Dodge County
Oct. 6 vs. Northeast
Oct. 13 at Dublin
Oct. 20 Washington County
Oct. 27 at East Laurens
Nov. 3 Bleckley County
