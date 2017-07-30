Tattnall Square turns the page to 2017 after strong 2016 season

After Tattnall Square endured a 4-6 season in 2015, it didn’t take long for Chance Jones and his new coaching staff to get the Trojans’ program back on track in 2016.
The Trojans won their first 12 games and reached the GHSA Class 1A private school playoffs before losing to powerhouse Eagle’s Landing Christian. Without 16 key seniors from the 2016 season, Jones and his program have turned the page to the 2017 season.
And that season begins Aug. 25 at Wilcox County
“It was a good year, and that was a good group of seniors that we had, those 16 guys, and we’ll certainly miss them,” Jones said. “As far as this year, we approach it as a new year, a new team. Whatever those guys did the year before will have no bearing on whether these guys will be successful or not. It’s all up to them.
“We’ll have over 10 seniors, so we’ll have a good little core of seniors.”
That senior group includes running back/defensive back Destin Mack, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Chandler Whittington, tight end/linebacker Brock Baggarley, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Tyler Bennett, offensive lineman/defensive lineman William Morgan, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Peyton Braddy, lineman/linebacker McKinley Anderson and wide receiver/defensive back Bryce Pruitt.
“We’ll just do the same thing that the seniors did last year; they just prepared and practiced and told us to play hard,” Mack said. “If we can do that again this year, we can have a good season. We lost a lot of seniors last year, so we’ve got to bring more leadership for this season.”
Mack said the seniors gladly will accept that role, and he’s going to have a busy work load at running back and in the secondary. With Ahmad Barron moving on to college, Mack should get even more touches this season.
“He can as good as he wants to be, as long as he stays healthy because we’ll be asking a lot out of him, and he’ll be going both ways,” Jones said of Mack. “We’ve got to keep him healthy, and we’ve got to keep him tough.”
It could be tough for the Trojans to match their 2016 season, but that season should be a confidence boost for the players who return and played big roles in that success.
“I think any time you have a winning tradition that was already here before I got here — and hopefully we can continue it — I think that’s very important, just for your guys’ confidence going into every game feeling like they can be successful if they play well,” Jones said.
Tattnall Square Trojans 2017
Head coach: Chance Jones.
2016 record: 12-1.
Returning starters (offense/defense): 5/4.
Players to watch: Destin Mack (Sr., RB/DB); Chandler Whittington (Sr., OL/DL); Brock Baggarley (Sr., TE/LB); Tyler Bennett (Sr., OL/DL); William Morgan (Sr., OL/DL); Peyton Braddy (Sr., OL/DL); McKinley Anderson (Sr., OL/LB); Bryce Pruitt (Sr., WR/DB); Jamal Marshall (Jr., RB/DB); Miles Morris (Jr., QB/DB).
Schedule
Aug. 25 at Wilcox County
Sept. 8 East Laurens
Sept. 15 Pacelli
Sept. 22 at Washington-Wilkes
Sept. 29 at Wilkinson County
Oct. 6 at Mount de Sales
Oct. 13 at Twiggs County
Oct. 20 FPD
Oct. 27 Stratford
Nov. 3 Region 7-A play-in
