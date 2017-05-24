Houston County’s Brent Hamm finished tied for second in the GHSA Class 6A boys golf championships late Tuesday.
High School Sports

May 24, 2017 2:28 PM

Houston County’s Hamm ties for second at GHSA golf championships

By Ron Seibel

rseibel@macon.com

The GHSA Class 6A boys golf championship managed to fight through bad weather and complete 36 holes of competition late Tuesday evening in Gainesville, and a Houston County golfer took full advantage of the situation.

Brent Hamm shot a 4-under-par 68 on Tuesday to secure a tie for second place individually. He finished the competition at 3-under 141, tied with Greenbrier’s Austen Heider one shot behind medalist Brady Keran of Creekview.

Hamm had five birdies and a bogey in his final round.

As a team, Houston County finished 12th. According to head coach Aaron Munn, the state tournament appearance was the first for the Bears in several years.

