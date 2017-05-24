Houston County’s Hamm ties for second at GHSA golf championships

The GHSA Class 6A boys golf championship managed to fight through bad weather and complete 36 holes of competition late Tuesday evening in Gainesville, and a Houston County golfer took full advantage of the situation.
Brent Hamm shot a 4-under-par 68 on Tuesday to secure a tie for second place individually. He finished the competition at 3-under 141, tied with Greenbrier’s Austen Heider one shot behind medalist Brady Keran of Creekview.
Hamm had five birdies and a bogey in his final round.
As a team, Houston County finished 12th. According to head coach Aaron Munn, the state tournament appearance was the first for the Bears in several years.
Comments