Halfway home, FPD tops state golf field

In past years, 18 holes would have been good enough to secure a state championship trophy.
The FPD boys golf team, however, will have to play 18 more holes to secure the GHSA Class 1A private school championship.
Playing at Green Island Country Club in Columbus, FPD posted an 18-hole team total of 289. That put the Vikings in first place midway through the tournament, nine strokes ahead of Brookstone.
In past years, GHSA golf championships were 18-hole competitions. But a change was made for 2017 to extend the tournaments to 36 holes.
Luke Dasher shot a 1-under-par 70 for FPD’s best score. He’s two shots behind North Cobb Christian’s Robert Howard in the medalist race. The Vikings’ Wilson Andress is tied for fifth at 1-over 72, Wesley Hanson is tied for eighth at 2-over 73 and Jay Spivey is tied for 12th at 3-over 74.
Veterans is in the mix in Class 5A girls competition at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton, sitting in second at 245, five strokes behind Starr’s Mill. Mailey Buzzell is fourth at 6-over 78, two shots out of first, with teammate Cassidy Erickson tied for seventh at 9-over 81.
In Class 3A girls competition at Okefenokee Golf Club in Blackshear, Rutland’s Carol Pyon is right in the thick of things as she attempts to repeat as medalist. She shot a 2-over 74, good for a first-place tie with Murray County’s Tori Owens. Pyon’s sister, Eujin Pyon, is fourth at 9-over 81.
Elsewhere, Hawkinsville is in third in Class 1A public school boys competition at Southern Landings Golf Club in Warner Robins, 59 shots behind runaway leader Gordon Lee, while Bleckley County’s girls are tied for fourth in Class 2A girls competition at Applewood Golf Club in Keysville, 12 shots behind first-place Vidalia.
Bleckley County’s Brooke Kreig is tied for fourth at 10-over 82, two shots out of the lead in Class 2A girls competition. Hawkinsville’s Hunter Dokey is tied for fifth at 7-over 79, five shots back in Class 1A public school boys play.
Complete results for Class 6A boys and Class 1A private school girls were not posted as of press time. Tournament play is scheduled to conclude Tuesday.
