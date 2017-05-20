Throwing a new wrinkle into spring drills

1:24 Timely hitting, good pitching lead to Game 1 win for Windsor Pause

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:49 Fire chief describes rescue at burning Macon house

6:20 Tarp was laid in a bathroom of her home before Warner Robins killing

2:01 Check out scenes from the Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days

1:27 Spring game glimpse: Northside hosts Americus-Sumter

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:32 'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death

0:57 Prayer gathering to tackle human trafficking