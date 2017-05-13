Baldwin star Harris has big day at state track and field meet

Jatavious Harris had a standout performance Saturday in the final day of the GHSA Class 4A track and field meet.
Harris won individual titles in the 100 meters and the 200 and was a member of the Braves’ 4x400 relay championship team, teaming up with Darius Ruff, Dalvin Ruff and Evan Simmons for a winning time of 3:20.68. Harris won the 100 in 10.65 and the 200 in 21.96.
Behind Harris, Baldwin finished third in the Class 4A team standings.
Zykeria Williams added another title for Baldwin as she won the 400 with a time of 13.69.
Also in Class 4A on Saturday, Mary Persons’ Olympia High won the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.44.
In Class 2A, East Laurens’ Kennedee Williams won the 800 at 2:21.06.
In Class 1A public, GMC’s Abigail Kirkland won the 400 (57.87) and the 300 hurdles (44.23) to lead her team to a third-place finish, while the Hancock Central boys won the team title.
Also in the team standings, Peach County’s boys were third in Class 3A, while Central’s girls were fifth. In Class 2A, Bleckley County’s boys were second, while East Laurens’ girls were fourth.
